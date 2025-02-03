Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Tyson Foods TSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $13.46 billion.
• Saia SAIA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $780.35 million.
• Alliance Res Partners ARLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $635.60 million.
• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $104.73 million.
• Lavoro LVRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $373.85 million.
• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $49.88 million.
• Twist Bioscience TWST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $86.95 million.
• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $936.68 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• BellRing Brands BRBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $524.74 million.
• New Jersey Resources NJR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $468.00 million.
• Cabot CBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $997.10 million.
• KKR Real Estate Finance KREF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.78 million.
• Fabrinet FN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $813.57 million.
• Kyndryl Hldgs KD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
• Everest Group EG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $17.08 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
• Equity Residential EQR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $754.93 million.
• Clorox CLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $360.85 million.
• Healthpeak Properties DOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $691.84 million.
• Palantir Technologies PLTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $775.91 million.
• MGIC Investment MTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $303.53 million.
• AECOM ACM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
• Capital Southwest CSWC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $50.62 million.
• Woodward WWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $772.98 million.
• Sun Country Airlines SNCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $258.04 million.
• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $104.61 million.
• RBB Bancorp RBB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $28.12 million.
• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.
• Kforce KFRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $341.43 million.
• Rambus RMBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $160.29 million.
• NewMarket NEU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
