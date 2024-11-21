Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Vestis VSTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $690.99 million.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.

• Warner Music Gr WMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Construction Partners ROAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $538.05 million.

• Cerence CRNC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $47.65 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $85.44 million.

• Baozun BZUN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Shoe Carnival SCVL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $316.23 million.

• Atkore ATKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $748.32 million.

• iQIYI IQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• PDD Holdings PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $14.47 billion.

• Deere DE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.

• KE Holdings BEKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Baidu BIDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.

• Yunji YJ is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Evogene EVGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Lotus Technology LOT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• RealReal REAL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Copart CPRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Matthews International MATW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $440.46 million.

• Gap GAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• Logility Supply Chain LGTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.93 million.

• Elastic ESTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $354.28 million.

• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.

• NetApp NTAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Intuit INTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Geospace Technologies GEOS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

