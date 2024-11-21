Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Vestis VSTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $690.99 million.
• Nano X Imaging NNOX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.
• Warner Music Gr WMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Construction Partners ROAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $538.05 million.
• Cerence CRNC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $47.65 million.
• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.
• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $85.44 million.
• Baozun BZUN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Shoe Carnival SCVL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $316.23 million.
• Atkore ATKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $748.32 million.
• iQIYI IQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• PDD Holdings PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $14.47 billion.
• Deere DE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $9.35 billion.
• KE Holdings BEKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
• Baidu BIDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.
• Yunji YJ is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Evogene EVGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.
• Lotus Technology LOT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• RealReal REAL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Copart CPRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• Matthews International MATW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $440.46 million.
• Gap GAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
• Logility Supply Chain LGTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.93 million.
• Elastic ESTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $354.28 million.
• Ross Stores ROST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.
• NetApp NTAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
• Intuit INTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
• Geospace Technologies GEOS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Natural Grocers NGVC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.