Cannabis Stock Movers For April 9, 2024

GAINERS:
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 33.33% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 15.79% at $0.02
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 14.29% at $0.0004
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 6.22% at $0.10
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.94% at $0.21
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 4.66% at $0.54
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 4.52% at $2.83
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.04
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 3.81% at $0.03
LOSERS:
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 99.00% at $1e-06
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 50.00% at $0.001
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 37.93% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 20.59% at $0.02
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 20.46% at $2.06
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 14.39% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 13.38% at $0.07
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 12.21% at $1.85
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 9.87% at $9.16
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.70% at $6.36
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 9.60% at $0.03
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 8.37% at $2.09
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 7.25% at $0.05
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 6.70% at $37.47
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.12% at $0.23
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 5.46% at $0.16
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 5.00% at $0.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 4.26% at $0.23
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.13% at $1.27
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming to Florida
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.
Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!