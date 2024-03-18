Bullish Monday For Marijuana Stocks - Greenlane Hldgs, Heritage Cannabis Holding Among Top Gainers

GAINERS:
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 31.82% at $0.58
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 30.70% at $0.01
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 20.45% at $3.71
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 17.46% at $0.41
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 15.67% at $0.85
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 14.18% at $3.63
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 12.79% at $0.22
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 12.40% at $0.16
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 12.17% at $2.12
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 12.14% at $1.94
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 11.11% at $0.04
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 10.20% at $0.11
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 9.07% at $11.90
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 7.43% at $0.06
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.28% at $2.20
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 5.85% at $0.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 5.77% at $0.28
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 5.71% at $1.48
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 5.44% at $0.05
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 5.11% at $0.22
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.00% at $0.02
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 4.97% at $13.52
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 4.60% at $0.04
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.29% at $2.19
LOSERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 16.88% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 16.32% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 14.34% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 10.26% at $0.04
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 8.44% at $0.07
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 8.33% at $0.01
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 7.27% at $0.01
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 4.72% at $41.62
