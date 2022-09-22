Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2022

Upgrades

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Boston Properties Inc BXP from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Boston Properties showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Properties shows a 52-week-high of $133.11 and a 52-week-low of $77.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.47.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Boston Properties Inc BXP from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the second quarter, Boston Properties had an EPS of $1.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.11 and a 52-week-low of $77.44. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Properties closed at $77.47.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Arista Networks Inc ANET was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of Arista Networks shows a 52-week-high of $144.50 and a 52-week-low of $89.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.82.

Downgrades

For Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR, Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Luminar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Luminar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $18.16 and a 52-week-low of $5.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.37.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Cisco Systems Inc CSCO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.35 and a 52-week-low of $40.82. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $41.59.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Block Inc SQ from Buy to Neutral. Block earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.20 and a 52-week-low of $56.01. Block closed at $59.45 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Alcoa Corp AA was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $39.37. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $39.41.

For Novavax Inc NVAX, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Novavax showed an EPS of $6.53, compared to $4.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.20 and a 52-week-low of $25.84. At the end of the last trading period, Novavax closed at $25.87.

Initiations

With a Sell rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Okta Inc OKTA. The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Okta. For the second quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.49 and a 52-week-low of $56.85. Okta closed at $56.97 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Adobe Inc ADBE. The price target seems to have been set at $354.00 for Adobe. For the third quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $3.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $575.00 and a 52-week-low of $286.22. At the end of the last trading period, Adobe closed at $286.30.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc PCOR with a Buy rating. The price target for Procore Technologies is set to $73.00. For the second quarter, Procore Technologies had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $80.81 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.42.

With a Hold rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc ZS. The price target seems to have been set at $268.00 for Zscaler. For the fourth quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.55 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Zscaler closed at $171.88 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The price target seems to have been set at $242.00 for Snowflake. For the second quarter, Snowflake had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $178.72 at the end of the last trading period.

MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM with a Sell rating. The price target for Zoom Video Comms is set to $86.00. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $75.32. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Comms closed at $75.94.

With a Hold rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp MSFT. The price target seems to have been set at $285.00 for Microsoft. Microsoft earned $2.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $338.00 and a 52-week-low of $238.90. Microsoft closed at $238.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on 23andMe Holding Co ME with an Outperform rating. The price target for 23andMe Holding is set to $6.00. 23andMe Holding earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.19 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. At the end of the last trading period, 23andMe Holding closed at $2.92.

For Sangoma Technologies Corp SANG, William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the third quarter, Sangoma Technologies had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11.

Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife Inc MET with a Market Perform rating. In the second quarter, MetLife showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $2.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MetLife shows a 52-week-high of $73.18 and a 52-week-low of $57.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.52.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Revance Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Revance Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.51 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Revance Therapeutics closed at $25.80 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Red Rock Resorts. In the second quarter, Red Rock Resorts showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.84 and a 52-week-low of $30.98. Red Rock Resorts closed at $37.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc GRCL with a Buy rating. The price target for Gracell Biotechnologies is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Gracell Biotechnologies had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Gracell Biotechnologies closed at $2.30 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Stem Inc STEM. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Stem. For the second quarter, Stem had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. At the end of the last trading period, Stem closed at $16.07.

Baird initiated coverage on Netstreit Corp NTST with an Outperform rating. The price target for Netstreit is set to $23.00. In the second quarter, Netstreit showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.86 and a 52-week-low of $18.47. Netstreit closed at $18.66 at the end of the last trading period.

For Littelfuse Inc LFUS, Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the second quarter, Littelfuse had an EPS of $4.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.41. The current stock performance of Littelfuse shows a 52-week-high of $326.82 and a 52-week-low of $208.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $209.31.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life Inc GL with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Globe Life is set to $138.00. In the second quarter, Globe Life showed an EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.61 and a 52-week-low of $87.87. At the end of the last trading period, Globe Life closed at $103.74.

For Unum Group UNM, Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Unum earned $1.91 in the second quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $24.23. At the end of the last trading period, Unum closed at $39.93.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial Inc VOYA with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Voya Financial is set to $84.00. For the second quarter, Voya Financial had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.97 and a 52-week-low of $56.20. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $62.65.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group Inc PFG with a Market Perform rating. In the second quarter, Principal Finl Gr showed an EPS of $1.65, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.36 and a 52-week-low of $61.05. At the end of the last trading period, Principal Finl Gr closed at $76.06.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial Inc PRU. The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Prudential Financial. In the second quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $3.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.22 and a 52-week-low of $89.73. At the end of the last trading period, Prudential Financial closed at $91.87.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Westrock Coffee Co WEST with an Overweight rating. The price target for Westrock Coffee is set to $13.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.98. Westrock Coffee closed at $10.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Central Securities Corp CET. The price target seems to have been set at $1.65 for Central Secs. The current stock performance of Central Secs shows a 52-week-high of $44.86 and a 52-week-low of $33.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.77.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc MQ with a Neutral rating. The price target for Marqeta is set to $8.00. For the second quarter, Marqeta had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. Marqeta closed at $7.12 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Fusion Fuel Green. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.48. Fusion Fuel Green closed at $6.10 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nike Inc NKE with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nike is set to $125.00. Nike earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of $167.91 and a 52-week-low of $99.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.79.

See all analyst ratings initiations.