Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2022

Upgrades

UBS upgraded the previous rating for America Movil SAB de CV AMX from Neutral to Buy. America Movil earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.65 and a 52-week-low of $16.42. America Movil closed at $16.72 at the end of the last trading period.

For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $15.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating for Morningstar Inc MORN from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Morningstar showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $343.54 and a 52-week-low of $218.25. At the end of the last trading period, Morningstar closed at $223.71.

For Humana Inc HUM, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $8.67, compared to $6.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $504.99 and a 52-week-low of $351.20. Humana closed at $501.07 at the end of the last trading period.

For Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Martin Marietta Materials showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $3.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $446.46 and a 52-week-low of $284.99. Martin Marietta Materials closed at $335.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For America Movil SAB de CV AMX, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. America Movil earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of America Movil shows a 52-week-high of $22.65 and a 52-week-low of $16.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.72.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. PayPal Holdings earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.10 and a 52-week-low of $67.58. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $95.03.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Nike Inc NKE was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.91 and a 52-week-low of $99.53. At the end of the last trading period, Nike closed at $107.21.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Louisiana-Pacific showed an EPS of $4.57, compared to $4.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.77 and a 52-week-low of $49.98. At the end of the last trading period, Louisiana-Pacific closed at $54.62.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Weyerhaeuser Co WY from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Weyerhaeuser had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.04 and a 52-week-low of $30.42. Weyerhaeuser closed at $31.71 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Virios Therapeutics Inc VIRI from Buy to Neutral. Virios Therapeutics earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virios Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.00.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp HUN from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Huntsman earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Huntsman closed at $25.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Change Healthcare Inc CHNG, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Change Healthcare had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Change Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $25.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.47.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Western Digital Corp WDC from Buy to Hold. Western Digital earned $1.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.36 and a 52-week-low of $36.19. At the end of the last trading period, Western Digital closed at $36.62.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Neutral rating, Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY. The price target seems to have been set at $8.25 for Getty Images Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.08. Getty Images Holdings closed at $8.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Gelesis Holdings Inc GLS with a Neutral rating. The price target for Gelesis Holdings is set to $1.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.24 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Gelesis Holdings closed at $1.12 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Gogoro Inc GGR. The price target seems to have been set at $4.30 for Gogoro. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. At the end of the last trading period, Gogoro closed at $5.26.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Ziff Davis Inc ZD. The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Ziff Davis. For the second quarter, Ziff Davis had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.43 and a 52-week-low of $68.42. At the end of the last trading period, Ziff Davis closed at $74.73.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Etsy Inc ETSY with a Neutral rating. The price target for Etsy is set to $120.00. Etsy earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.22 and a 52-week-low of $67.01. At the end of the last trading period, Etsy closed at $111.78.

With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners Inc FOCS. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Focus Finl Partners. In the second quarter, Focus Finl Partners showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Focus Finl Partners shows a 52-week-high of $62.24 and a 52-week-low of $30.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.83.

For Velodyne Lidar Inc VLDR, JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underweight. Velodyne Lidar earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Velodyne Lidar shows a 52-week-high of $5.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.12.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust Inc NXRT. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for NexPoint Residential. For the second quarter, NexPoint Residential had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.04 and a 52-week-low of $50.27. NexPoint Residential closed at $52.05 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies Ltd INVZ. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Innoviz Technologies. In the second quarter, Innoviz Technologies showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. At the end of the last trading period, Innoviz Technologies closed at $5.54.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Luminar Technologies is set to $30.00. For the second quarter, Luminar Technologies had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.16 and a 52-week-low of $5.61. Luminar Technologies closed at $9.11 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cepton Inc CPTN with a Neutral rating. For the second quarter, Cepton had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.16 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Cepton closed at $1.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Provention Bio Inc PRVB with a Buy rating. The price target for Provention Bio is set to $10.00. Provention Bio earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.04 and a 52-week-low of $3.19. Provention Bio closed at $4.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Vista Outdoor. In the first quarter, Vista Outdoor showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.69 and a 52-week-low of $25.68. Vista Outdoor closed at $28.18 at the end of the last trading period.

For LiveRamp Holdings Inc RAMP, Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the first quarter, LiveRamp Holdings had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of LiveRamp Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $51.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.09.

Keybanc initiated coverage on PDC Energy Inc PDCE with a Sector Weight rating. PDC Energy earned $5.11 in the second quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.22 and a 52-week-low of $48.52. At the end of the last trading period, PDC Energy closed at $62.63.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR with a Sector Weight rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.10 and a 52-week-low of $60.46. Gulfport Energy closed at $95.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum Co CPE with a Sector Weight rating. For the second quarter, Callon Petroleum had an EPS of $3.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.48 and a 52-week-low of $33.85. Callon Petroleum closed at $39.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on SM Energy Co SM. The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for SM Energy. For the second quarter, SM Energy had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of SM Energy shows a 52-week-high of $54.97 and a 52-week-low of $28.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.57.

Keybanc initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources Inc SBOW with an Overweight rating. The price target for SilverBow Resources is set to $58.00. In the second quarter, SilverBow Resources showed an EPS of $4.95, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SilverBow Resources shows a 52-week-high of $49.91 and a 52-week-low of $19.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.78.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD. The price target seems to have been set at $290.00 for Pioneer Natural Resources. In the second quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $9.36, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $288.46 and a 52-week-low of $179.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $234.85.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Matador Resources Co MTDR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Matador Resources is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, Matador Resources showed an EPS of $3.47, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.78 and a 52-week-low of $37.01. Matador Resources closed at $56.34 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp MGY. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.31 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas closed at $22.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on EOG Resources Inc EOG with an Overweight rating. The price target for EOG Resources is set to $157.00. For the second quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $2.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.99 and a 52-week-low of $88.29. EOG Resources closed at $120.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc FANG with an Overweight rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $163.00. Diamondback Energy earned $7.07 in the second quarter, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.24 and a 52-week-low of $103.71. At the end of the last trading period, Diamondback Energy closed at $130.93.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Denbury Inc DEN. The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Denbury. Denbury earned $1.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.95 and a 52-week-low of $56.59. Denbury closed at $83.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Comstock Resources Inc CRK with an Overweight rating. The price target for Comstock Res is set to $26.00. Comstock Res earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comstock Res shows a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.05.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP KRP with a Sector Weight rating. In the second quarter, Kimbell Royalty Partners showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners closed at $17.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Brigham Minerals earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.64 and a 52-week-low of $20.53. At the end of the last trading period, Brigham Minerals closed at $26.85.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM. The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Viper Energy Partners. In the second quarter, Viper Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $21.44. Viper Energy Partners closed at $30.69 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals LP BSM with an Overweight rating. The price target for Black Stone Minerals is set to $22.00. Black Stone Minerals earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.36. At the end of the last trading period, Black Stone Minerals closed at $15.92.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Civitas Resources Inc CIVI. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Civitas Resources. For the second quarter, Civitas Resources had an EPS of $4.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.76 and a 52-week-low of $44.17. Civitas Resources closed at $62.73 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.