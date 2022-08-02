Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2022

Upgrades

For Transocean Ltd RIG, Capital One upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Transocean earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.56 and a 52-week-low of $2.32. Transocean closed at $3.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Tricon Residential Inc TCN from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Tricon Residential had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.23 and a 52-week-low of $9.33. At the end of the last trading period, Tricon Residential closed at $10.87.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for BanColombia SA CIB from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, BanColombia showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.98 and a 52-week-low of $26.27. At the end of the last trading period, BanColombia closed at $28.71.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for bluebird bio Inc BLUE from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.87. bluebird bio closed at $3.75 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for TransMedics Group Inc TMDX was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, TransMedics Group had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of TransMedics Group shows a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.58.

Downgrades

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc CLR was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Continental Resources earned $3.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $44.38. Continental Resources closed at $67.93 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Kazia Therapeutics Ltd KZIA was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Kazia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.92.

Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for EVO Payments Inc EVOP from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, EVO Payments showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.86 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. EVO Payments closed at $33.71 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Choice Hotels International Inc CHH was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Choice Hotels Intl had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Choice Hotels Intl shows a 52-week-high of $157.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.06.

For Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE, TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Alexandria Real Estate earned $2.10 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $224.33 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. Alexandria Real Estate closed at $164.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. HSBC Holdings earned $1.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.61 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. HSBC Holdings closed at $33.44 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Builders FirstSource had an EPS of $6.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.48 and a 52-week-low of $48.91. Builders FirstSource closed at $73.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Woodward Inc WWD from Buy to Hold. Woodward earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Woodward shows a 52-week-high of $129.12 and a 52-week-low of $87.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.79.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Four Corners Property Trust Inc FCPT from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Four Corners Property had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.13 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. Four Corners Property closed at $28.78 at the end of the last trading period.

For PerkinElmer Inc PKI, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.05 and a 52-week-low of $130.65. PerkinElmer closed at $160.87 at the end of the last trading period.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for EVO Payments Inc EVOP was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, EVO Payments had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of EVO Payments shows a 52-week-high of $33.86 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.71.

For Teladoc Health Inc TDOC, Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $95.71 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.81.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Teladoc Health Inc TDOC was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.71 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Teladoc Health closed at $36.81 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Otonomy Inc OTIC from Buy to Neutral. Otonomy earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Otonomy shows a 52-week-high of $2.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.29.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Farfetch Ltd FTCH from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Farfetch showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Farfetch shows a 52-week-high of $35.26 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.23.

DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for Intel Corp INTC from Hold to Sell. Intel earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intel shows a 52-week-high of $56.28 and a 52-week-low of $35.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.96.

For Snowflake Inc SNOW, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Snowflake earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $150.98 at the end of the last trading period.

For JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $27.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.34.

For Amedisys Inc AMED, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.91 and a 52-week-low of $101.61. Amedisys closed at $127.87 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Kazia Therapeutics Ltd KZIA from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Kazia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.92.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Nuvation Bio Inc NUVB from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Nuvation Bio showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.48. Nuvation Bio closed at $2.49 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Cracker Barrel Old had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.51. The current stock performance of Cracker Barrel Old shows a 52-week-high of $139.90 and a 52-week-low of $81.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.22.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Tellurian Inc TELL was changed from Outperform to In-Line. Tellurian earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tellurian shows a 52-week-high of $6.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.56.

For Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Builders FirstSource showed an EPS of $6.26, compared to $2.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Builders FirstSource shows a 52-week-high of $86.48 and a 52-week-low of $48.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.34.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Kodiak Sciences had an EPS of $1.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.24 and a 52-week-low of $4.90. Kodiak Sciences closed at $9.55 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Matson Inc MATX was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Matson had an EPS of $9.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.34 and a 52-week-low of $68.36. At the end of the last trading period, Matson closed at $91.26.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Nuvation Bio Inc NUVB from Buy to Neutral. Nuvation Bio earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.48. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $2.49.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for TimkenSteel Corp TMST was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the first quarter, TimkenSteel showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.23 and a 52-week-low of $12.67. TimkenSteel closed at $19.72 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc PLUG with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $25.00. For the first quarter, Plug Power had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Plug Power closed at $21.24 at the end of the last trading period.

For scPharmaceuticals Inc SCPH, Maxim Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. scPharmaceuticals earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of scPharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $6.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.89.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kyndryl Holdings Inc KD. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Kyndryl Hldgs. Kyndryl Hldgs earned $1.02 in the first quarter, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.63 and a 52-week-low of $9.10. At the end of the last trading period, Kyndryl Hldgs closed at $10.89.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Alight Inc ALIT. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Alight. The current stock performance of Alight shows a 52-week-high of $11.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.42.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC IMCR. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Immunocore Hldgs. In the first quarter, Immunocore Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Immunocore Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $49.32 and a 52-week-low of $18.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.73.

UBS initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc ISEE with a Buy rating. The price target for IVERIC bio is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, IVERIC bio showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. At the end of the last trading period, IVERIC bio closed at $10.51.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Constellation Brands Inc STZ. The price target seems to have been set at $290.00 for Constellation Brands. For the first quarter, Constellation Brands had an EPS of $2.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.33. The current stock performance of Constellation Brands shows a 52-week-high of $261.52 and a 52-week-low of $207.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $244.15.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK. The price target seems to have been set at $137.00 for Chesapeake Energy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.00 and a 52-week-low of $61.45. Chesapeake Energy closed at $90.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Stagwell Inc STGW with a Buy rating. The price target for Stagwell is set to $15.00. Stagwell earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Stagwell closed at $6.65 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ross Stores Inc ROST. The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Ross Stores. For the first quarter, Ross Stores had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.34. The current stock performance of Ross Stores shows a 52-week-high of $115.22 and a 52-week-low of $69.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.30.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc BURL. The price target seems to have been set at $183.00 for Burlington Stores. For the first quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.59. The current stock performance of Burlington Stores shows a 52-week-high of $292.96 and a 52-week-low of $133.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $150.17.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc TJX. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for TJX Companies. For the first quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.35 and a 52-week-low of $53.69. At the end of the last trading period, TJX Companies closed at $62.65.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Xperi Holding Corp XPER with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Xperi Holding is set to $19.00. For the first quarter, Xperi Holding had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. At the end of the last trading period, Xperi Holding closed at $16.88.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Merus NV MRUS. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Merus. Merus earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.37 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Merus closed at $24.76 at the end of the last trading period.

