Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2022

Upgrades

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Apollo Global Management Inc APO was changed from Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Apollo Global Management showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.07 and a 52-week-low of $46.69. Apollo Global Management closed at $55.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For Humana Inc HUM, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Humana shows a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $351.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $449.04.

For NVIDIA Corp NVDA, New Street Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. NVIDIA earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NVIDIA shows a 52-week-high of $346.47 and a 52-week-low of $134.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $215.04.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Booz Allen Hamilton shows a 52-week-high of $91.00 and a 52-week-low of $69.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.57.

For JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. JB Hunt Transport Servs earned $2.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $218.18 and a 52-week-low of $155.11. JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $168.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Sierra Oncology Inc SRRA was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Sierra Oncology showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sierra Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $40.39 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.52.

Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Tegna Inc TGNA from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Tegna had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.41. Tegna closed at $22.44 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for ReNew Energy Global PLC RNW was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. ReNew Energy Glb closed at $8.12 at the end of the last trading period.

For Thor Industries Inc THO, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Thor Industries showed an EPS of $4.79, compared to $2.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thor Industries shows a 52-week-high of $148.08 and a 52-week-low of $77.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.19.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc REYN was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Reynolds Consumer showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.29 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Reynolds Consumer closed at $29.44 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for INVO Bioscience Inc INVO was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, INVO Bioscience showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of INVO Bioscience shows a 52-week-high of $5.43 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.14.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Ferguson PLC FERG was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Ferguson shows a 52-week-high of $183.67 and a 52-week-low of $124.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.93.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Home Point Capital Inc HMPT was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Home Point Capital showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Home Point Capital closed at $3.11 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Datto Holding Corp MSP from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Datto Holding had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.76 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. At the end of the last trading period, Datto Holding closed at $34.68.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp H was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Hyatt Hotels had an EPS of $2.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.10 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. At the end of the last trading period, Hyatt Hotels closed at $88.02.

For CACI International Inc CACI, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, CACI International showed an EPS of $3.83, compared to $4.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $313.52 and a 52-week-low of $238.29. CACI International closed at $301.42 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for CarMax Inc KMX was changed from Overweight to Neutral. CarMax earned $0.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.98 and a 52-week-low of $93.23. At the end of the last trading period, CarMax closed at $93.33.

For Bicycle Therapeutics PLC BCYC, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Bicycle Therapeutics earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bicycle Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $62.08 and a 52-week-low of $24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.90.

For Hecla Mining Co HL, Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Hecla Mining showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hecla Mining shows a 52-week-high of $9.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.97.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Warner Bros.Discovery. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.26 and a 52-week-low of $23.50. At the end of the last trading period, Warner Bros.Discovery closed at $24.68.

With a Buy rating, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros Inc BROS. The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Dutch Bros. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.40 and a 52-week-low of $32.42. At the end of the last trading period, Dutch Bros closed at $51.16.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare Corp ADUS with a Buy rating. The price target for Addus HomeCare is set to $110.00. In the fourth quarter, Addus HomeCare showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.59 and a 52-week-low of $68.57. Addus HomeCare closed at $86.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ncino Inc NCNO with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ncino is set to $60.00. In the fourth quarter, Ncino showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.43 and a 52-week-low of $37.65. Ncino closed at $41.78 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Celsion Corp CLSN. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Celsion. In the fourth quarter, Celsion showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.68 and a 52-week-low of $0.31. Celsion closed at $3.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Tricida Inc TCDA with a Buy rating. The price target for Tricida is set to $25.00. In the fourth quarter, Tricida showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Tricida closed at $8.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alector Inc ALEC with a Sell rating. The price target for Alector is set to $9.00. For the fourth quarter, Alector had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.32 and a 52-week-low of $11.41. At the end of the last trading period, Alector closed at $12.49.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems Inc INSP with a Buy rating. The price target for Inspire Medical Systems is set to $315.00. In the fourth quarter, Inspire Medical Systems showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $286.29 and a 52-week-low of $159.18. Inspire Medical Systems closed at $255.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG with a Buy rating. The price target for Intuitive Surgical is set to $360.00. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $254.20. Intuitive Surgical closed at $277.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Stryker Corp SYK. The price target seems to have been set at $296.00 for Stryker. In the fourth quarter, Stryker showed an EPS of $2.71, compared to $2.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $236.09. Stryker closed at $262.42 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Teleflex Inc TFX. The price target seems to have been set at $370.00 for Teleflex. In the fourth quarter, Teleflex showed an EPS of $3.60, compared to $3.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teleflex shows a 52-week-high of $449.38 and a 52-week-low of $289.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $339.69.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW. The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. In the fourth quarter, Edwards Lifesciences showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Edwards Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of $131.73 and a 52-week-low of $85.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.84.

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Flywire Corp FLYW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Flywire is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.41 and a 52-week-low of $22.38. At the end of the last trading period, Flywire closed at $28.87.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries Inc WGO with a Buy rating. The price target for Winnebago Industries is set to $70.00. For the second quarter, Winnebago Industries had an EPS of $3.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.06 and a 52-week-low of $51.29. At the end of the last trading period, Winnebago Industries closed at $54.34.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Thor Industries Inc THO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Thor Industries is set to $78.00. Thor Industries earned $4.79 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thor Industries shows a 52-week-high of $148.08 and a 52-week-low of $77.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.19.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries Inc LCII. The price target seems to have been set at $130.00 for LCI Indus. In the fourth quarter, LCI Indus showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $1.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.33 and a 52-week-low of $99.22. At the end of the last trading period, LCI Indus closed at $102.74.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World Holdings Inc CWH. The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Camping World Holdings. Camping World Holdings earned $0.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Camping World Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.50 and a 52-week-low of $26.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.01.

