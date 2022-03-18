Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2022
Upgrades
- For United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. United Airlines Holdings earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.70 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. At the end of the last trading period, United Airlines Holdings closed at $41.42.
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) from Hold to Buy. Omnicom Group earned $1.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Omnicom Group shows a 52-week-high of $91.61 and a 52-week-low of $65.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.74.
- For Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Allstate showed an EPS of $2.75, compared to $5.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.92.
- For Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Garmin showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.81 and a 52-week-low of $106.66. Garmin closed at $116.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) from Perform to Outperform. Tractor Supply earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.86 and a 52-week-low of $165.10. At the end of the last trading period, Tractor Supply closed at $232.60.
- For Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Staar Surgical showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Staar Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $163.08 and a 52-week-low of $55.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.74.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was changed from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Guidewire Software earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Guidewire Software shows a 52-week-high of $130.95 and a 52-week-low of $81.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.08.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Targa Resources shows a 52-week-high of $72.03 and a 52-week-low of $29.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.63.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) from Neutral to Buy. MongoDB earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $590.00 and a 52-week-low of $238.01. At the end of the last trading period, MongoDB closed at $372.43.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was changed from Buy to Neutral. TransUnion earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.35 and a 52-week-low of $83.47. At the end of the last trading period, TransUnion closed at $104.13.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $2.85, compared to $3.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cummins shows a 52-week-high of $274.76 and a 52-week-low of $189.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.41.
- For Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Park-Ohio Hldgs had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Park-Ohio Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $38.69 and a 52-week-low of $14.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.15.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. NN earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NN shows a 52-week-high of $9.62 and a 52-week-low of $2.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.08.
- For Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Noodles showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.66. At the end of the last trading period, Noodles closed at $6.64.
- For Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Wingstop showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.35 and a 52-week-low of $110.54. At the end of the last trading period, Wingstop closed at $121.14.
- For JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. JOANN earned $1.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. At the end of the last trading period, JOANN closed at $12.98.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Udemy is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. At the end of the last trading period, Udemy closed at $11.84.
- SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Datadog is set to $136.00. In the fourth quarter, Datadog showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datadog shows a 52-week-high of $199.68 and a 52-week-low of $69.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.74.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for EQRx is set to $5.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. EQRx closed at $4.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) with a Neutral rating. The current stock performance of ZimVie shows a 52-week-high of $33.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.07.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Food Group is set to $62.00. In the second quarter, Performance Food Group showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.82. At the end of the last trading period, Performance Food Group closed at $51.49.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $13.00. For the fourth quarter, The RealReal had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.91 and a 52-week-low of $5.78. The RealReal closed at $7.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $10.00. In the second quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of $69.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.00.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Farfetch is set to $25.00. Farfetch earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Farfetch shows a 52-week-high of $62.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.65.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Allbirds. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. At the end of the last trading period, Allbirds closed at $6.57.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ThredUp is set to $13.00. The current stock performance of ThredUp shows a 52-week-high of $31.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.90.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Poshmark. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $52.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.65.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rent the Runway is set to $13.00. Rent the Runway earned $3.35 in the third quarter, compared to $3.98 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. Rent the Runway closed at $5.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for GMS. In the third quarter, GMS showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.79 and a 52-week-low of $37.16. At the end of the last trading period, GMS closed at $52.37.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings