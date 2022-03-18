 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2022

 

Upgrades

  • For United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. United Airlines Holdings earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.70 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. At the end of the last trading period, United Airlines Holdings closed at $41.42.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) from Hold to Buy. Omnicom Group earned $1.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Omnicom Group shows a 52-week-high of $91.61 and a 52-week-low of $65.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.74.
  • For Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Allstate showed an EPS of $2.75, compared to $5.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.92.
  • For Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Garmin showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.81 and a 52-week-low of $106.66. Garmin closed at $116.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) from Perform to Outperform. Tractor Supply earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.86 and a 52-week-low of $165.10. At the end of the last trading period, Tractor Supply closed at $232.60.
  • For Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Staar Surgical showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Staar Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $163.08 and a 52-week-low of $55.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.74.
  • According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was changed from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Guidewire Software earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Guidewire Software shows a 52-week-high of $130.95 and a 52-week-low of $81.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.08.
  • Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Targa Resources shows a 52-week-high of $72.03 and a 52-week-low of $29.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.63.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) from Neutral to Buy. MongoDB earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $590.00 and a 52-week-low of $238.01. At the end of the last trading period, MongoDB closed at $372.43.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was changed from Buy to Neutral. TransUnion earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.35 and a 52-week-low of $83.47. At the end of the last trading period, TransUnion closed at $104.13.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $2.85, compared to $3.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cummins shows a 52-week-high of $274.76 and a 52-week-low of $189.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.41.
  • For Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Park-Ohio Hldgs had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Park-Ohio Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $38.69 and a 52-week-low of $14.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.15.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. NN earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NN shows a 52-week-high of $9.62 and a 52-week-low of $2.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.08.
  • For Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Noodles showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.66. At the end of the last trading period, Noodles closed at $6.64.
  • For Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Wingstop showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.35 and a 52-week-low of $110.54. At the end of the last trading period, Wingstop closed at $121.14.
  • For JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. JOANN earned $1.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. At the end of the last trading period, JOANN closed at $12.98.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Udemy is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. At the end of the last trading period, Udemy closed at $11.84.
  • SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Datadog is set to $136.00. In the fourth quarter, Datadog showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datadog shows a 52-week-high of $199.68 and a 52-week-low of $69.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.74.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for EQRx is set to $5.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. EQRx closed at $4.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ:ZIMV) with a Neutral rating. The current stock performance of ZimVie shows a 52-week-high of $33.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.07.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Food Group is set to $62.00. In the second quarter, Performance Food Group showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.82. At the end of the last trading period, Performance Food Group closed at $51.49.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $13.00. For the fourth quarter, The RealReal had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.91 and a 52-week-low of $5.78. The RealReal closed at $7.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $10.00. In the second quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of $69.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.00.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Farfetch is set to $25.00. Farfetch earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Farfetch shows a 52-week-high of $62.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.65.
  • With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Allbirds. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. At the end of the last trading period, Allbirds closed at $6.57.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ThredUp is set to $13.00. The current stock performance of ThredUp shows a 52-week-high of $31.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.90.
  • With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Poshmark. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $52.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.65.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rent the Runway is set to $13.00. Rent the Runway earned $3.35 in the third quarter, compared to $3.98 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. Rent the Runway closed at $5.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for GMS. In the third quarter, GMS showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.79 and a 52-week-low of $37.16. At the end of the last trading period, GMS closed at $52.37.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ALL + AMX)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
5 Best Insurance Stocks To Buy As Interest Rates Rise
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
Earnings Outlook For America Movil
Expert Ratings For Allstate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com