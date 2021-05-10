Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2021
Upgrades
- Barrington Research upgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. ViacomCBS closed at $39.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Stoke Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.58 and a 52-week-low of $21.56. At the end of the last trading period, Stoke Therapeutics closed at $32.46.
- For Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. Tecnoglass earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.45. At the end of the last trading period, Tecnoglass closed at $12.24.
- For American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. American Campus earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Campus shows a 52-week-high of $46.38 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.82.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. SolarEdge Technologies earned $0.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.00. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $220.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. PNC Financial Services Gr earned $4.10 in the first quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.19 and a 52-week-low of $93.27. At the end of the last trading period, PNC Financial Services Gr closed at $199.01.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) was changed from Hold to Buy. Live Nation Entertainment earned $1.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.63 and a 52-week-low of $36.01. At the end of the last trading period, Live Nation Entertainment closed at $79.91.
- For Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Bright Horizons Family earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.50 and a 52-week-low of $97.23. Bright Horizons Family closed at $136.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Lyft showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Lyft closed at $50.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Mirati Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of Mirati Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $91.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.00.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, MoneyGram showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. MoneyGram closed at $8.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Eagle Materials had an EPS of $1.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.51. The current stock performance of Eagle Materials shows a 52-week-high of $147.19 and a 52-week-low of $48.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.02.
- For Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cree had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.90 and a 52-week-low of $41.29. At the end of the last trading period, Cree closed at $95.68.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Cogent Comms Hldgs had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Cogent Comms Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $53.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.00.
- HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, argenx showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $2.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $141.26. At the end of the last trading period, argenx closed at $263.70.
Downgrades
- Zelman downgraded the previous rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from Buy to Hold. American Homes 4 Rent earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.43 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. At the end of the last trading period, American Homes 4 Rent closed at $37.41.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) from Buy to Hold. PRA Health Sciences earned $1.35 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PRA Health Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $173.13 and a 52-week-low of $86.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.30.
- For Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Alphabet earned $26.29 in the first quarter, compared to $9.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2431.38 and a 52-week-low of $1323.30. Alphabet closed at $2351.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) from Buy to Neutral. Facebook earned $3.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.81 and a 52-week-low of $200.69. At the end of the last trading period, Facebook closed at $319.08.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Clear Channel Outdoor earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.63 and a 52-week-low of $0.74. Clear Channel Outdoor closed at $2.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Truist Financial had an EPS of $1.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.66 and a 52-week-low of $29.87. At the end of the last trading period, Truist Financial closed at $61.52.
- According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Intel earned $1.39 in the first quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intel shows a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.67.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cardinal Health showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cardinal Health shows a 52-week-high of $62.96 and a 52-week-low of $44.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.97.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, TopBuild showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TopBuild shows a 52-week-high of $235.50 and a 52-week-low of $80.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $223.94.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of Installed Building Prods shows a 52-week-high of $140.51 and a 52-week-low of $44.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.58.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LEAF) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Leaf Group had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Leaf Group shows a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.49.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Oracle earned $1.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oracle shows a 52-week-high of $80.54 and a 52-week-low of $50.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.40.
Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) with a Buy rating. The price target for AppLovin is set to $75.00. For the second quarter, AppLovin had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.51 and a 52-week-low of $54.72. At the end of the last trading period, AppLovin closed at $57.26.
- With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for GrowGeneration. In the fourth quarter, GrowGeneration earned $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.46. GrowGeneration closed at $43.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Agilon Health is set to $37.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Agilon Health closed at $33.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agilon Health is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Agilon Health shows a 52-week-high of $34.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.42.
- Baird initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TuSimple Hldgs is set to $52.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. TuSimple Hldgs closed at $37.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for TuSimple Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. TuSimple Hldgs closed at $37.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Agilon Health. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Agilon Health closed at $33.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alkami Technology is set to $50.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.32 and a 52-week-low of $37.52. At the end of the last trading period, Alkami Technology closed at $38.65.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Agilon Health. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. At the end of the last trading period, Agilon Health closed at $33.42.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paysafe is set to $17.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $12.20. Paysafe closed at $13.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Karat Packaging. The current stock performance of Karat Packaging shows a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.32.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Alkami Technology. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.32 and a 52-week-low of $37.52. Alkami Technology closed at $38.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karat Packaging is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of Karat Packaging shows a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.32.
- For Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.32 and a 52-week-low of $37.52. Alkami Technology closed at $38.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Central Garden & Pet. In the second quarter, Central Garden & Pet showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Central Garden & Pet shows a 52-week-high of $55.07 and a 52-week-low of $30.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.54.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for TuSimple Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. At the end of the last trading period, TuSimple Hldgs closed at $37.29.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for AppLovin. AppLovin earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.51 and a 52-week-low of $54.72. At the end of the last trading period, AppLovin closed at $57.26.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Herman Miller is set to $60.00. In the third quarter, Herman Miller showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Herman Miller shows a 52-week-high of $44.90 and a 52-week-low of $19.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.68.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agilon Health is set to $42.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Agilon Health closed at $33.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for TuSimple Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. At the end of the last trading period, TuSimple Hldgs closed at $37.29.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Alkami Technology. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.32 and a 52-week-low of $37.52. Alkami Technology closed at $38.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALKT). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Alkami Technology. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.32 and a 52-week-low of $37.52. Alkami Technology closed at $38.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for TuSimple Hldgs is set to $60.00. The current stock performance of TuSimple Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.29.
