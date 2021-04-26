 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) from Neutral to Positive. The current stock performance of Axalta Coating Sys shows a 52-week-high of $32.69 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.49.
  • For Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Noah Holdings had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.77 and a 52-week-low of $24.40. At the end of the last trading period, Noah Holdings closed at $42.31.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Casper Sleep earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.97 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Casper Sleep closed at $7.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Weyerhaeuser showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Weyerhaeuser shows a 52-week-high of $39.78 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.21.
  • Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Independent Bank showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Independent Bank shows a 52-week-high of $99.85 and a 52-week-low of $49.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.43.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Brookfield Renewable had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.41 and a 52-week-low of $37.74. At the end of the last trading period, Brookfield Renewable closed at $40.86.
  • For KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, KeyCorp had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.04. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $20.78.
  • For Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Simon Property Group had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.92 and a 52-week-low of $47.25. Simon Property Group closed at $116.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Discover Financial had an EPS of $5.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Discover Financial shows a 52-week-high of $104.49 and a 52-week-low of $32.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.92.
  • For Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Brunswick showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.85 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. At the end of the last trading period, Brunswick closed at $104.50.

Downgrades

  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $5.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $394.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1282.02.
  • For Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Best Buy Co showed an EPS of $3.48, compared to $2.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.89 and a 52-week-low of $68.09. At the end of the last trading period, Best Buy Co closed at $117.64.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, HCA Healthcare showed an EPS of $4.14, compared to $2.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $205.58 and a 52-week-low of $91.21. HCA Healthcare closed at $202.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Cleveland-Cliffs shows a 52-week-high of $20.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.99.
  • For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Etsy earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $61.31. Etsy closed at $214.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • For Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. Frontier Group Holdings closed at $21.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd (NASDAQ:KARO) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Karooooo shows a 52-week-high of $39.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.29.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Coursera. The current stock performance of Coursera shows a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.27.
  • With an Underweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ACHL). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Achilles Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. Achilles Therapeutics closed at $16.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Compass. The current stock performance of Compass shows a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.62.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSPE). The price target seems to have been set at $14.75 for Bespoke Capital Acq. The current stock performance of Bespoke Capital Acq shows a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.11.
  • With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on InfuSystems Holdings Inc (AMEX:INFU). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for InfuSystems Holdings. For the fourth quarter, InfuSystems Holdings had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.26 and a 52-week-low of $10.05. At the end of the last trading period, InfuSystems Holdings closed at $22.12.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals is set to $155.00. For the fourth quarter, Reata Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.82 and a 52-week-low of $84.17. At the end of the last trading period, Reata Pharmaceuticals closed at $88.41.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ranpak Holdings is set to $24.00. In the fourth quarter, Ranpak Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ranpak Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $22.06 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.08.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Smart Share Global Ltd (NASDAQ:EM). The price target seems to have been set at $13.90 for Smart Share Global. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.06. At the end of the last trading period, Smart Share Global closed at $8.27.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU). The price target seems to have been set at $195.00 for Futu Holdings. Futu Holdings earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.21. Futu Holdings closed at $143.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO). The price target seems to have been set at $136.00 for BRP. For the fourth quarter, BRP had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of BRP shows a 52-week-high of $93.88 and a 52-week-low of $18.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.25.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Paysafe. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $12.20. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $13.50.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Viracta Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.27. At the end of the last trading period, Viracta Therapeutics closed at $8.74.
  • With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI). The price target seems to have been set at $3.80 for CASI Pharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, CASI Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.46. CASI Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Coursera. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. At the end of the last trading period, Coursera closed at $46.27.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) with an Outperform rating. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Praxis Precision Medicine's EPS was $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.95 and a 52-week-low of $23.90. Praxis Precision Medicine closed at $27.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Frontier Group Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. Frontier Group Holdings closed at $21.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust Inc (NASDAQ:INDT) with a Buy rating. The price target for INDUS Realty Trust is set to $74.00. INDUS Realty Trust earned $1.96 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.70 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. INDUS Realty Trust closed at $60.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. Frontier Group Holdings closed at $21.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Compass is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of Compass shows a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.62.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Frontier Group Holdings is set to $26.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. Frontier Group Holdings closed at $21.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Coursera. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. At the end of the last trading period, Coursera closed at $46.27.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Frontier Group Holdings is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. Frontier Group Holdings closed at $21.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Frontier Group Holdings is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of Frontier Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.17.
  • Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coursera is set to $58.00. The current stock performance of Coursera shows a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.27.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Compass. The current stock performance of Compass shows a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.62.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coursera is set to $56.00. The current stock performance of Coursera shows a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.27.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Prelude Therapeutics is set to $62.00. In the fourth quarter, Prelude Therapeutics earned $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.38 and a 52-week-low of $23.69. At the end of the last trading period, Prelude Therapeutics closed at $34.59.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Coursera is set to $38.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. At the end of the last trading period, Coursera closed at $46.27.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ACHL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Achilles Therapeutics is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. At the end of the last trading period, Achilles Therapeutics closed at $16.60.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Compass is set to $32.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Compass closed at $17.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for View. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. View closed at $8.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Coursera. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.80. At the end of the last trading period, Coursera closed at $46.27.

