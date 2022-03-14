Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $83.90 million.

• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.67 million.

• CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $37.13 million.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $96.45 million.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $35.34 million.

• AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $17.93 million.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ:IONM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.98 million.

• Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $138.56 million.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.10 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.45 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $105.59 million.

• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $96.50 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $90.00 thousand.

• aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.02 million.

• Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $257.99 million.

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $5.47 million.

• FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100.90 million.

• IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.90 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $56.27 million.

• Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.07 million.

• EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $130.41 million.

• Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $49.66 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $74.17 million.

• Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $16.05 million.

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.70 per share on revenue of $960.24 million.

• Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $113.73 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.83 million.

• GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $70.29 million.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $185.68 million.

• Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $277.96 million.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

