Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Mr. Cooper Group COOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $551.60 million.
• MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $11.33 billion.
• IAA IAA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $500.71 million.
• Fortis FTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
• Enbridge ENB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $8.88 billion.
• Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
• CAE CAE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $918.24 million.
• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $316.79 million.
• Genpact G is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $911.92 million.
• Apollo Global Management APO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Under Armour UAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• GreenPower Motor Co GP is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Newmark Group NMRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $876.23 million.
• Magna International MGA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.
• Byrna Technologies BYRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.85 million.
• Sylvamo SLVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $962.13 million.
• Green Plains Partners GPP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Essent Gr ESNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $241.13 million.
• Proto Labs PRLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $117.36 million.
• W.P. Carey WPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $328.22 million.
• Sensient Technologies SXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $341.27 million.
• Cleveland-Cliffs CLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
• Bruker BRKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $663.88 million.
• Newell Brands NWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
• Dominion Energy D is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Ares Management ARES is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $629.08 million.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.
• Under Armour UA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AllianceBernstein Holding AB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $966.91 million.
• Green Plains GPRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $755.55 million.
• Tyme Technologies TYME is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Dominion Energy DCUE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
