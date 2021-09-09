Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSE:DOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $53.93 million.

• Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $164.21 million.

• Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.49 million.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $88.18 million.

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $90.97 million.

• Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $279.79 million.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $207.58 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $356.61 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $57.35 million.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $112.00 million.

• Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.69 million.

• Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $109.29 million.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $186.82 million.

• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $33.28 million.

• MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.47 million.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.28 million.

• Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $226.39 million.

• PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $142.70.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $211.06 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.