 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 4:05am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $135.09 million.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $80.00 million.

• Express (NYSE:EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $323.91 million.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $829.27 million.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund (NYSE:DOO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $566.27 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.85 million.

• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $53.90 million.

• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $551.14 million.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $42.78 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $61.95 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $230.40 million.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $169.96 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $436.27 million.

• Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $125.03 million.

• CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $291.46 million.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $263.33 million.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.42 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion.

• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $690.39 million.

• IDT (NYSE:IDT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Related Articles (AVGO + ASAN)

Zoom, Advance Auto Parts Earnings Both Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Shares Sputter
Earnings Outlook For Broadcom
This Week's Earnings Storyline
Zoom, Broadcom, Lululemon Among Companies Reporting This Week
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Asana Gets Upgrade from KeyBanc Analyst: What Investors Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com