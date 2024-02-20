Why Fluor Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Fluor Corporation FLR fell during Tuesday’s session following fourth-quarter results.

Fluor posted adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, beating market estimates of 57 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.82 billion versus expectations of $4.11 billion.

Fluor shares declined 7.7% to $38.84 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS shares jumped 214% to $13.00. TRxADE HEALTH announced the sale of assets of subsidiary Trxade, Inc. to Micro Merchant Systems for $22.5 million, with potential additional $7.5 million payout.

shares jumped 214% to $13.00. TRxADE HEALTH announced the sale of assets of subsidiary Trxade, Inc. to Micro Merchant Systems for $22.5 million, with potential additional $7.5 million payout. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI surged 203% to $0.6487. AgriFORCE was granted patent from the USPTO related to its FORCEGH+ facilities.

surged 203% to $0.6487. AgriFORCE was granted patent from the USPTO related to its FORCEGH+ facilities. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR shares jumped 170% to $0.9130. Monopar received clearance to proceed with first-in-human Phase 1 trial of novel radiopharmaceutical MNPR-101-Zr in advanced cancers.

shares jumped 170% to $0.9130. Monopar received clearance to proceed with first-in-human Phase 1 trial of novel radiopharmaceutical MNPR-101-Zr in advanced cancers. Biofrontera Inc. BFRI gained 125% to $1.69. Biofrontera announced restructuring of supply agreement with Biofronter AG. Biofrontera also announced a $16 million private placement.

gained 125% to $1.69. Biofrontera announced restructuring of supply agreement with Biofronter AG. Biofrontera also announced a $16 million private placement. Biotricity, Inc. BTCY rose 72.7% to $1.59.

rose 72.7% to $1.59. Shineco, Inc. SISI shares climbed 71.8% to $2.5232 after surging more than 16% on Friday. Shineco recently announced plans for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid requirement.

shares climbed 71.8% to $2.5232 after surging more than 16% on Friday. Shineco recently announced plans for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid requirement. SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 52.7% to $5.32. SciSparc reported that as part of its ongoing collaboration with Clearmind Medicine, Clearmind filed three patent applications under the international Patent Cooperation Treaty.

gained 52.7% to $5.32. SciSparc reported that as part of its ongoing collaboration with Clearmind Medicine, Clearmind filed three patent applications under the international Patent Cooperation Treaty. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA shares rose 37% to $12.55. WuXi Advanced Therapies announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it to begin analytical testing and manufacturing of AMTAGVI for Iovance Biotherapeutics at its Philadelphia site. AMTAGVI received accelerated approval of its BLA on Feb. 16. Iovance also announced on Tuesday the pricing of an underwritten offering of 23,014,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $9.15 per share.

shares rose 37% to $12.55. WuXi Advanced Therapies announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it to begin analytical testing and manufacturing of AMTAGVI for Iovance Biotherapeutics at its Philadelphia site. AMTAGVI received accelerated approval of its BLA on Feb. 16. Iovance also announced on Tuesday the pricing of an underwritten offering of 23,014,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $9.15 per share. CISO Global Inc. CISO jumped 36% to $0.1359. CISO Global announced independent valuation of over $50 million for its initial IP solutions portfolio.

jumped 36% to $0.1359. CISO Global announced independent valuation of over $50 million for its initial IP solutions portfolio. Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR surged 30% to $9.51.

surged 30% to $9.51. MoneyHero Limited MNY gained 26% to $2.6599.

gained 26% to $2.6599. Enviva Inc. EVA shares gained 19.3% to $0.39 after falling around 12% on Friday. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Enviva was preparing to file for bankruptcy.

shares gained 19.3% to $0.39 after falling around 12% on Friday. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Enviva was preparing to file for bankruptcy. CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO surged 19.1% to $0.28.

surged 19.1% to $0.28. Ocugen, Inc. OCGN gained 18% to $1.12 after jumping 27% on Friday.

gained 18% to $1.12 after jumping 27% on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. VZIO surged 14.8% to $10.94 after the company inked an agreement to be acquired by Walmart.

surged 14.8% to $10.94 after the company inked an agreement to be acquired by Walmart. Discover Financial Services DFS shares rose 12% to $13.00. Capital One Financial Corp COF announced its plans to purchase Discover Financial Services, marking a pivotal $35.3 billion all-stock transaction.

shares rose 12% to $13.00. announced its plans to purchase Discover Financial Services, marking a pivotal $35.3 billion all-stock transaction. Barclays PLC BCS surged 11.7% to $8.35 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced its intention to initiate a further share buyback of up to £1 billion.

surged 11.7% to $8.35 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and announced its intention to initiate a further share buyback of up to £1 billion. Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA jumped 10.6% to $1.15.

jumped 10.6% to $1.15. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS gained 7.7% to $15.13. The company recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance.

gained 7.7% to $15.13. The company recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares gained 7.4% to $1.8692. NEC and D-Wave introduced new quantum offerings to the Australian market.

Losers

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT shares fell 62.6% to $9.75 as the company announced a clinical hold on studies evaluating zelnecirnon.

shares fell 62.6% to $9.75 as the company announced a clinical hold on studies evaluating zelnecirnon. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares fell 32.9% to $44.60 after jumping 114% on Friday.

shares fell 32.9% to $44.60 after jumping 114% on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 24.4% to $3.8350 following fourth-quarter results.

fell 24.4% to $3.8350 following fourth-quarter results. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC shares fell 24% to $1.87 after gaining around 44% on Friday.

shares fell 24% to $1.87 after gaining around 44% on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corporation VHC dipped 23.4% to $7.05.

dipped 23.4% to $7.05. Sientra, Inc. SIEN fell 23.4% to $0.2330.

fell 23.4% to $0.2330. Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX declined 22% to $0.17. Better Therapeutics received FDA breakthrough device designation for digital therapeutic platform targeting advanced liver disease.

declined 22% to $0.17. Better Therapeutics received FDA breakthrough device designation for digital therapeutic platform targeting advanced liver disease. AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE fell 21.5% to $0.9499.

fell 21.5% to $0.9499. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN shares fell 21.2% to $7.49. Tevogen Bio recently announced an $8 million equity investment.

shares fell 21.2% to $7.49. Tevogen Bio recently announced an $8 million equity investment. Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH fell 20.6% to $0.7701.

fell 20.6% to $0.7701. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX shares fell 20.3% to $0.6760 after gaining 42% on Friday.

shares fell 20.3% to $0.6760 after gaining 42% on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA dipped 18% to $5.18.

dipped 18% to $5.18. Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI shares declined 17.3% to $0.5830 after surging 173% on Friday. The company announced that its gaming division will launch an AI solution for game developers and studios.

shares declined 17.3% to $0.5830 after surging 173% on Friday. The company announced that its gaming division will launch an AI solution for game developers and studios. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV fell 16.4% to $4.370. Evolv Technology responded to short seller misinformation.

fell 16.4% to $4.370. Evolv Technology responded to short seller misinformation. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX fell 13.3% to $2.7590.

fell 13.3% to $2.7590. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI fell 12.7% to $700.61. Supermicro announced expansion of AI solutions portfolio.

fell 12.7% to $700.61. Supermicro announced expansion of AI solutions portfolio. FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares tumbled 11.8% to $1.04. FLJ Group filed annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2023.

shares tumbled 11.8% to $1.04. FLJ Group filed annual report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2023. InMode Ltd. INMD fell 11.4% to $20.19.

fell 11.4% to $20.19. Lichen China Limited LICN dipped 10.8% to $1.24 after gaining around 19% on Friday.

dipped 10.8% to $1.24 after gaining around 19% on Friday. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 9.7% to $2.7100.

fell 9.7% to $2.7100. Arm Holdings plc ARM fell 8.1% to $117.99.

fell 8.1% to $117.99. The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD fell 7.6% to $82.18.

fell 7.6% to $82.18. Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG shares fell 7.4% to $1.04 after gaining 21% on Friday.

shares fell 7.4% to $1.04 after gaining 21% on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. SSRM fell 7.3% to $4.55. SSR Mining is expected to release its fourth quarter financial results on Feb. 27, 2024. The company also issued an update on ongoing rescue efforts at the Çöpler mine in Türkiye. RBC Capital analyst Michael Siperco downgraded SSR Mining from Sector Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.

