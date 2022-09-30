ñol

Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower By 19%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 12:06 PM | 7 min read
Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower By 19%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Ainos, Inc. AIMD shares surged 55.1% to $2.1411 after the company reported results from the additional preclinical study of its low-dose oral interferon formulation against Omicron. The company reported VELDONA formulation showed significant stabilization of physical condition and complete recovery from lung inflammation throughout the course of treatment period.
  • F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV shares jumped 43.1% to $3.1350 after a 13D filing showed the company received a non-binding proposal offer by one or more funds for a value of $4 per share.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 39.9% to $8.03. InMed recently reported a FY22 net loss of $33.17 per share.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR jumped 39.3% to $2.6884 after the company announced it signed three reseller agreements with national distributors.
  • MoneyLion Inc. ML rose 28% to $1.02. MoneyLion responded to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s meritless complaint.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR surged 23.1% to $2.2778.
  • O2Micro International Limited OIIM rose 22.8% to $3.9901 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement for a "going private" transaction.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares gained 22.6% to $8.89. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS rose 18.9% to $23.11.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XFOR gained 18.8% to $1.77. X4 Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL rose 18.3% to $2.9250 after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA jumped 17.7% to $10.33.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. AEI gained 17.3% to $0.2299.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM surged 16.7% to $1.8215. Snow Lake Resources issued filing showing the company has requested for withdrawal of registration statement in regards to its previously announced public offering.
  • Nocera, Inc. NCRA jumped 16.2% to $1.58. Nocera recently entered into agreement to acquire 51% controlling interest in iTake Inc. in Taiwan.
  • Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST gained 14.8% to $1.47.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI rose 14.6% to $2.59 after dipping 26% on Thursday. SAI.TECH recently announced the launch of new liquid cooling Bitcoin mining infrastructure products.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB gained 14.4% to $0.5355 after the company announced acquisition of AavantiBio and a concurrent $75 million private placement.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO rose 14.3% to $34.06. Akero Therapeutics recently released topline data from HARMONY Phase 2b study of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3).
  • IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 13.3% to $5.41after the company announced it secured a contract to provide quantum solutions to the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.
  • Immuneering Corporation IMRX jumped 12.6% to $14.77. Immuneering announced FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 to treat advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE gained 12.2% to $6.39. bluebird bio recently named Katherine Breedis as interim CFO.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX jumped 11.2% to $9.13.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO surged 11% to $5.53. MINISO Group’s board of directors recently authorized and approved a new share repurchase program.
  • Daseke, Inc. DSKE gained 10.5% to $5.41 after the company announced a $40 million stock repurchase program.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA rose 9.9% to $0.67 after declining over 6% on Thursday. Iveda Solutions, last month, announced a $5 million private placement.
  • Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA gained 9.2% to $14.53. Kura Oncology, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.52 per share.
  • Paysafe Limited PSFE gained 8.8% to $1.48.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL gained 7.6% to $204.46 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $240 price target.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 7.3% to $1.6101.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 6.2% to $1.54.


Losers

  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL shares dipped 36.7% to $0.57 after the company announced pricing of a $1 million registered direct offering.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 36.4% to $ 0.1899. AVCT announced intent to effect reverse stock split.
  • SHF Holdings Inc SHFS fell 23% to $6.73 after declining 15% on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition completed business combination of SHF, Safe Harbor Financial, which offers compliance services to financial institutions that serve the regulated cannabis industry.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM dropped 22.8% to $10.82.
  • Aterian, Inc. ATER fell 20.3% to $1.5708 after the company priced a 10,526,368 share registered direct offering at $1.90 per share
  • Carnival Corporation CCL fell 19% to $6.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA dropped 17.8% to $0.2951 after the company priced a common stock offering of 20.1 million shares at $0.30 per share.
  • Rent-A-Center Inc RCII fell 17.3% to $18.46 as the company lowered its earnings guidance for the third quarter and named Mr. Fahmi Karam as new Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS dipped 16.1% to $0.4997.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT shares fell 15% to $13.96 after the company announced its REVERSE Phase 3 study of obeticholic acid did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • OpGen, Inc. OPGN fell 15% to $0.3201 after the company announced a $3.38 million registered direct offering.
  • TH International Ltd THCH declined 12.7% to $6.36.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH dropped 12% to $12.21 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX dipped 12% to $5.68 after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform.
  • NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 10.5% to $85.28. NIKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL dropped 10.3% to $4.60. Ocular Therapeutix 10%+ owner Summer Road LLC reported purchase of 150,000 at an average price of $4.59 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL fell 8.7% to $39.84 in sympathy with Carnival, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX fell 5% to $28.69 as the stock pulled back after gaining following FDA approval of RELYVRIO for ALS..

