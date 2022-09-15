ñol

Why Adobe Is Trading Lower By 17%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 1:03 PM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares surged 58% to $1.96 after the company announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO gained 43.5% to $24.20 after the company announced Dong-A has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET surged 43% to $0.9499. ZW Data Action Technologies reported planned acquisition of Henan Baodun.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares jumped 39.9% to $265.00 after jumping 312% on Wednesday.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV gained 38% to $0.2650 after the company announced it will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its outstanding ordinary shares, which will be effective on September 16, 2022.
  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares rose 30.2% to $6.22 after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
  • STORE Capital Corporation STOR jumped 20.3% to $32.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by GIC and Oak Street in a $14 billion transaction.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE rose 19.4% to $1.1299.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO jumped 19.1% to $0.3097 after Aladdin Technology Group agreed to invest RMB1.3 million in the company.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS gained 18% to $1.2036.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX gained 16.2% to $0.24.
  • Republic First Bancorp, Inc. FRBK jumped 15.8% to $3.00 as the company announced a strategic review; in light of inquiries by multiple parties expressing interest in one or more potential strategic transactions with the company.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares rose 13.9% to $0.2449. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV gained 11.7% to $2.9050. Canoo Chairman, CEO Tony Aquila disclosed the purchase of 200k shares of the company’s common stock at an average price of $2.58 per share.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB rose 11.1% to $2.00 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM jumped 10.5% to $0.84.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 10% to $7.05.
  • EVgo, Inc. EVGO surged 10.1% to $10.23. EVgo launched Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN climbed 9.9% to $66.70. Credit Suisse upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB surged 9.9% to $0.2749.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 9.3% to $0.9710.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED rose 8.9% to $0.1742. Ra Medical Systems recently announced a reverse merger agreement with Catheter Precision.
  • Humana Inc. HUM rose 8.2% to $496.26 after the company raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance of $37 per share.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU jumped 7.7% to $73.58.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS gained 6% to $4.15.


Losers

  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH fell 49.6% to $18.90. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals was awarded new HDAC inhibitor patents for cancer treatment.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW dropped 44.8% to $0.0651 after the company announced a $5.6 million registered direct offering priced at $0.08 per unit.
  • IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares dipped 43.9% to $1.2350 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also withdrew its FY23 guidance in light of management transitions, restructuring and underperformance of current quarter.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX declined 39.5% to $0.2297 after the company announced the combination of subcutaneous ELX-02 with ivacaftor did not achieve statistical significance for efficacy endpoints in Phase 2 study in Class 1 cystic fibrosis.
  • Omeros Corporation OMER fell 28.2% to $3.87 after the company reported Narsoplimab treatment results in critically ill COVID-19 patients in I-SPY COVID trial.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 24.4% to $0.2685 after gaining around 53% on Wednesday.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 22.8% to $8.83. Aditxt announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective on September 14, 2022.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 22% to $ 24.05. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals priced its 4.8 million share public offering of common stock at $26 per share.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 20.1% to $0.3355 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Adobe Inc. ADBE dropped 17% to $307.25 after the company reported Q3 earnings results, issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates and announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock.
  • Akerna Corp. KERN fell 16.4% to $0.1379.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC declined 15.7% to $0.8129. SciSparc announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Wellution for $20 million.
  • Arconic Corp ARNC fell 15.1% to $21.64 as the company lowered its FY22 sales outlook from $9.6 billion-$10 billion to $9.2 billion-$9.5 billion. The company also said it sees Q3 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $135 million to $150 million.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 14.2% to $ 2.53 on post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI dropped 13.6% to $4.31.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA fell 13.3% to $10.85. IDEAYA priced its 7.62 million share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP dropped 13.3% to $0.90.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI fell 13.3% to $12.03.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. RNXT declined 12.5% to $2.30.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 12.4% to $2.2126 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY declined 11.7% to $17.55. MuddyWatersResearch discussed short report on Zer0es.tv.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. CVI fell 10.6% to $29.27. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from Outperform to Peer Perform.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB dropped 10.5% to $52.56. Spectrum Brands' will oppose attempt to block the U.S. Department of Justice's Opposition to the sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement division to ASSA ABLOY.
  • PBF Energy Inc. PBF fell 7.7% to $28.09. Shares of oil companies traded lower after rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement, averting a railroad strike. A strike would have caused supply shortages and lifted oil prices.

