Meta, Charter Communications, Southwest Airlines And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC shares fell 50.3% to $4.3166 following reports of an order on a patent litigation over Xifaxan.
- Pathward Financial, Inc. CASH fell 25.2% to $32.26 after the company reported Q3 results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $67 to $45.
- Coursera, Inc. COUR fell 24.4% to $12.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates. Raymond James downgraded Coursera from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC fell 20.5% to $34.34 after the company reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 EPS and said it now expects2022 results to be toward the lower end of guidance ranges.
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW dropped 18.2% to $11.22 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Upwork Inc. UPWK declined 17.8% to $19.01 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 16.3% to $18.39.
- FormFactor, Inc. FORM dropped 15.3% to $34.13 after the company issued a weak Q3 forecast.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS fell 15.1% to $19.10 after the company lowered its earnings outlook.
- Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO dropped 14.4% to $13.76. Bausch + Lomb and Sanoculis announced strategic agreements.
- SLM Corporation SLM fell 13.8% to $14.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pegasystems Inc. PEGA dipped 13% to $41.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF dropped 12.8% to $98.93 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT dropped 12.4% to $61.28 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued a weak forecast.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK dropped 12.1% to $103.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and updated its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Grifols, S.A. GRFS fell 11.7% to $9.35.
- CNX Resources Corporation CNX dropped 11.4% to $17.28 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Smith & Nephew plc SNN fell 11.4% to $26.00.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ dropped 11% to $9.15. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $12 to $9.
- Comcast Corporation CMCSA fell 10% to $39.02 after the company reported Q2 results. The company reported a decrease in customer relationships of 28,000.
- Baxter International Inc. BAX fell 9.3% to $60.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR dropped 8.1% to $437.18 after a Texas Jury found the company liable for $7 billion in punitive damages.
- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV dipped 7.9% to $37.55 following the company's Q2 financial results.
- Oshkosh Corporation OSK fell 7.3% to $82.96 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY22 forecast.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF dropped 7.1% to $36.92 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Barclays PLC BCS dipped 6.7% to $7.36 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META fell 6.6% to $158.43 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Daily active users for the company were 1.97 billion in the second quarter, up 3% year-over-year. Monthly active users for the company were 2.93 billion in the second quarter, up 1% year-over-year.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD fell 5.8% to $52.89 following Q2 results.
