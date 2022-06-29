ñol

InflaRx Climbs More Than 40%, Here's 58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 4:25 AM | 7 min read

Gainers

  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX shares climbed 89.8% to close at $2.41 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics shares climbed over 10% on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • Endo International plc ENDP jumped 85.3% to close at $0.71 in possible reaction to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM jumped 52.2% to close at $0.84.
  • Tuniu Corporation TOUR climbed 46% to close at $0.7591 following reports suggesting China will ease some COVID quarantine requirements for international travelers.
  • Agrico Acquisition Corp. RICO gained 43.7% to settle at $13.36.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR shares surged 43.4% to close at $8.29 after the company announced topline results from the MISSION Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating zetomipzomib.
  • InflaRx N.V. IFRX rose 40.7% to close at $1.52 after jumping 38% on Monday. InflaRx was granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation on Monday for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL gained 35.6% to close at $0.7158.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. GRAY jumped 35.4% to settle at $1.10 after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM surged 29.6% to close at $0.8098.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM gained 27.1% to close at $0.5592.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI surged 26.9% to settle at $0.73.
  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO gained 21.6% to close at $0.4502.
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. STRO jumped 20.8% to close at $5.23. Astellas Pharma and Sutro Biopharma announced a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement focused on the discovery and development of immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates (iADC).
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT shares jumped 19.6% to settle at $2.50 after Aviat Networks, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $2.80 per share in cash.
  • Bionomics Limited BNOX rose 19.1% to settle at $7.80.
  • Biotricity, Inc. BTCY jumped 18.5% to close at $1.54.
  • Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. DBTX gained 18.3% to settle at $2.65 after reporting data from interim analysis of Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020.
  • Wejo Group Limited WEJO surged 18% to settle at $1.44 after the company announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company in Europe which gives Wejo access to personalized connected vehicle data from Ford vehicles across the continent.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON jumped 17.7% to close at $0.63.
  • Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV gained 17.3% to settle at $3.05. Splash Beverage disclosed that it will be distributing TapouT through Save A Lot grocery stores.
  • The Real Brokerage Inc. REAX rose 15.4% to close at $1.50.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ jumped 15.3% to close at $1.58. Mobiquity Technologies will provide data and advertising solutions for eco-friendly GroveToken LLC in front of their meeting with The Dubai Royal Family.
  • AC Immune SA ACIU surged 14.5% to close at $3.88.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 11.9% to settle at $0.33.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA gained 11.8% to settle at $1.52.
  • Mesa Royalty Trust MTR surged 11.2% to close at $12.63.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM climbed 10.8% to close at $27.22 after reporting a rise in Q1 sales.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI gained 10.4% to close at $0.9036. Petros Pharmaceuticals said it received letter from listing qualifications department of the Nasdaq stock market that the company did not meet the minimum bid price of $1.00/share required for continued listing.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA rose 7.1% to settle at $0.2411.
  • Lands' End, Inc. LE gained 6.3% to settle at $12.08. Lands' End announced a $50 million buyback authorization.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 5.1% to close at $6.17 following reports suggesting China will ease quarantine requirements for international travelers.

 

Losers

  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT shares dipped 85.1% to close at $7.00 on Tuesday. Lytus recently announced the closing of initial public offering.
  • Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT fell 28.7% to close at $4.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV declined 25.3% to close at $5.00.
  • WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD fell 24.9% to settle at $1.30.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 22.4% to close at $4.72. Telsey Advisory Group recently initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dropped 21.5% to close at $5.76. Scholar Rock Holding shares traded higher on Monday following the purchase of 1,497,490 shares and warrants by a company director, which was disclosed late Friday.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN dropped 19.1% to close at $2.50.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited RAAS fell 19.1% to settle at $1.06.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA declined 18.5% to settle at $24.74 after Stifel maintained a Hold on the stock and lowered its price target from $48 to $34.
  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO dropped 17.9% to close at $0.7715 after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the company's New Drug Application for tebipenem oral tablets.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV fell 17.5% to close at $5.53. Reliance Industries, in a press release, declined comment on rumor of Revlon takeover interest.
  • Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA fell 17.1% to close at $1.79.
  • Leju Holdings Limited LEJU fell 17% to close at $2.84.
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 16.5% to close at $2.18.
  • Vroom, Inc. VRM fell 16.2% to settle at $1.35.
  • Shenandoah Telecommunications Company SHEN dropped 16% to close at $21.48. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP fell 15.7% to settle at $24.69.
  • Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR dropped 14.9% to close at $1.31.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 14.9% to settle at $0.6372.
  • Boxed, Inc. BOXD dipped 14.5% to close at $2.06.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP declined 14.3% to close at $0.3752.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP shares fell 13.9% to close at $0.1275. IT Tech Packaging reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 7.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM declined 12.2% to close at $12.92.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS dropped 11.6% to close at $0.7870. Hillstream BioPharma shares traded higher on Monday after the company announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • Genenta Science S.p.A. GNTA dropped 10.7% to close at $7.10.
  • Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC dropped 6.4% to settle at $18.50 following downbeat Q3 results.

