41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Revlon, Inc. REV rose 125.5% to $2.6499. Revlon’s stock dropped sharply on Monday after the company is reportedly expected to file for bankruptcy.

ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY gained 88.8% to $0.4301.

Qudian Inc. QD jumped 59.7% to $1.1501 after the company announced a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS shares rose 36.5% to $0.9558 after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL jumped 34.2% to $2.3214 after the company reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.

Symbotic Inc. SYM gained 25.2% to $13.99.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM jumped 20.3% to $0.6251 after the company announced multiple additional purchase orders totaling $6.4 million in initial stocking orders from U.S. and Canadian carriers.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA shares gained 20.3% to $7.60.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO rose 18.9% to $0.2024 after the company presented data from its DCCR development program at ENDO 2022.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO shares gained 18% to $9.12.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU gained 17.3% to $20.06. JP Morgan, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $14 to $24.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO jumped 17% to $9.05.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU gained 15.7% to $6.94.

Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX rose 15.6% to $1.93. Entera Bio, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR gained 14.4% to $73.80 after the company announced the receipt of a "take private" proposal from the Hamm family.

Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH jumped 14.3% to $0.1645.

Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 14.3% to $26.00.

FedEx Corporation FDX surged 12.2% to $225.54 after the company announced actions to enhance stockholder value. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $1.15 per share.

Braze, Inc. BRZE jumped 11.8% to $32.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

NIO Inc. NIO gained 9.3% to $17.49. NIO announced it will hold a product launch event on June 15 at 8:00 am ET.

Oracle Corporation ORCL rose 8.1% to $69.22 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE rose 6.2% to $26.85. National Vision will replace Renewable Energy Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 16.

Losers SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC shares dropped 41.1% to $0.4051. SeaChange International and Trillerverz, the AI-powered open garden platform for creators, mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger signed on December 22, 2021.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares dipped 29.3% to $14.43. Outset Medical implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the FDA review and clearance of a 510(k).

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 23.6% to $11.66 after surging more than 15% on Monday.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR fell 21.1% to $1.6799.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD dropped 20% to $1.0399. Applied Blockchain announced expiration of share lock-up.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS shares fell 17% to $1.1199. Hillstream BioPharma shares jumped around 69% on Monday after the company announced a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million of the company's common stock.

Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 15.2% to $1.39. Cyngn recently announced its collaboration with Qualcomm to demonstrate autonomous mobile robots powered by the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform at the Hannover Messe Expo.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC dipped 15.1% to $14.65. Benchmark downgraded AeroClean Technologies from Buy to Hold.

FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF dropped 14.8% to $1.9917.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ declined 14.6% to $2.42.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 13.2% to $18.85.

Zedge, Inc. ZDGE dipped 12.5% to $4.1989. Zedge reported third-quarter revenue growth of 18.6% year-over-year to $6.2 million.

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH fell 12.3% to $12.78. B. Riley Securities downgraded Legacy Housing from Buy to Neutral and announced a $16 price target.

Eros Media World Plc EMWP dropped 11.7% to $2.62.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT dipped 10.3% to $2.88. Neptune Wellness named Raymond Silcock as Chief Financial Officer.

Oblong Inc. OBLG shares fell 9.2% to $0.3399 after jumping over 21% on Monday.

DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 8.8% to $2.1150 after declining around 16% on Monday. DBV Technologies recently reported topline results from its Phase 3 EPITOPE trial and said the trial met the primary endpoint.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA dropped 7.7% to $2.63.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW shares fell 6.5% to $10.40 after dropping around 5% on Monday.

