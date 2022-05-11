QQQ
34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 7:05 AM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 36.4% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Embark Technology posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Exicure, Inc. XCUR rose 36.4% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5 million raise in private placement transaction priced at market premium.
  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares rose 34.5% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued an an Update on its Cobalt-Copper Mineral Project in Idaho.
  • Desktop Metal, Inc. DM rose 23.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. Desktop Metal priced its $100 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR rose 19.7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB rose 17.6% to $30.87 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP shares rose 16.3% to $0.4650 in pre-market trading.
  • Veru Inc. VERU rose 14.1% to $8.89 in pre-market trading. The FDA stated that Veru should submit request for Emergency Use Authorization based on positive efficacy and safety data from Phase 3 clinical study of sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK rose 13.3% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced the shareholder approval of a previously-announced agreement with ProFrac Holdings.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS rose 10.5% to $0.2497 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Tuesday.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 11.3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 10.9% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Tuesday.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY rose 10.3% to $8.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL rose 10.3% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Borr Drilling Limited BORR rose 9.3% to $4.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI rose 9.3% to $21.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Vroom, Inc. VRM rose 9.1% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 8.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Amyris shares dropped 33% on Tuesday after the company reported a drop in Q1 EPS and sales.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB rose 6.6% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Acutus Medical recently announced agreements to fund strategic growth priorities.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • View, Inc. VIEW shares fell 53.8% to $0.6279 in pre-market trading after the company in a 10-Q filing said it does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and will look to raise capital.
  • Unity Software Inc. U shares fell 22% to $37.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS fell 20.9% to $19.00 in pre-market trading. Arcus Biosciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.96 per share.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP fell 19.8% to $0.2568 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Allbirds, Inc. BIRD shares fell 16.4% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after the company Q1 earnings results.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 15.5% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after the company Q1 results.
  • GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG fell 15.1% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 14.1% to $62.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Evotec SE EVO fell 12.1% to $11.03 in pre-market trading. Evotec recently announced it extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb in targeted protein degradation.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 11.7% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS fell 11.1% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX shares fell 10.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT fell 8.7% to $7.13 in pre-market trading as the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE fell 8.6% to $131.40 in pre-market trading. BeiGene recently posted a Q1 loss of $4.24 per share.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI fell 8.2% to $0.1509 in pre-market trading.

