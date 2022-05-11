34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 36.4% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Embark Technology posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.

Exicure, Inc. XCUR rose 36.4% to $0.1450 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5 million raise in private placement transaction priced at market premium.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares rose 34.5% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued an an Update on its Cobalt-Copper Mineral Project in Idaho.

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM rose 23.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. Desktop Metal priced its $100 million convertible senior notes offering.

New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR rose 19.7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB rose 17.6% to $30.87 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP shares rose 16.3% to $0.4650 in pre-market trading.

Veru Inc. VERU rose 14.1% to $8.89 in pre-market trading. The FDA stated that Veru should submit request for Emergency Use Authorization based on positive efficacy and safety data from Phase 3 clinical study of sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK rose 13.3% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced the shareholder approval of a previously-announced agreement with ProFrac Holdings.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS rose 10.5% to $0.2497 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Tuesday.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA rose 11.3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Tuesday.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB rose 10.9% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Tuesday.

PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY rose 10.3% to $8.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL rose 10.3% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR rose 9.3% to $4.33 in pre-market trading.

Li Auto Inc. LI rose 9.3% to $21.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Vroom, Inc. VRM rose 9.1% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 8.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Amyris shares dropped 33% on Tuesday after the company reported a drop in Q1 EPS and sales.

Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB rose 6.6% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Acutus Medical recently announced agreements to fund strategic growth priorities.



