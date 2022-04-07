51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) shares climbed 79.7% to close at $3.63 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies and Hyundai Motor Company entered into technology assessment, sales and development agreement.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) surged 43.1% to close at $12.92 after the company announced it will be acquired by Turn/River Capital for $13 per share in cash.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 39.8% to close at $2.32 on above-average volume.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) surged 29.6% to close at $2.10 after the company announced it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) gained 27.2% to close at $8.66 on above-average volume.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) jumped 24.3% to close at $0.6847. Alset EHome International recently reported FY2021 results with a 22% revenue growth.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) gained 23.4% to close at $1.58.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) climbed 22.4% to close at $2.73. Team recently regained compliance with NYSE listing standards.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) climbed 18.9% to close at $10.25.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 17.5% to settle at $8.64.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) gained 17.1% to settle at $4.3927. Fang, in February, appointed Mr. Peng Cui as CFO.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) jumped 16.3% to close at $7.57. Icosavax recently reported Q4 results.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) rose 14.9% to close at $1.8962.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 14.6% to close at $1.96 after the company won its $75 million lawsuit against Tronox.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 12.1% to close at $4.16. Fresh Vine Wine named Ellen Scipta as CFO.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares rose 12.1% to close at $6.29. Sunshine Biopharma shares jumped 148% on Tuesday after the company announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 10.1% to close at $4.03.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 9.4% to close at $0.2316. Guardion Health Sciences recently reported FY21 loss of $1.04 per share.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares rose 7.6% to close at $20.65. Gogo recently named Sergio Aguirre as President and COO.
Losers
- Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) fell 32.8% to close at $17.90.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dipped 32.5% to close at $1.14 as the company reported pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering.
- Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) fell 26.5% to close at $6.33.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dipped 25.1% to close at $2.62.
- Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE: DC) fell 21.6% to close at $5.41 after the company was uplifted to NYSE American.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) dipped 21.4% to close at $20.60 on below-average volume.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 21.4% to close at $20.52. Integrated Media Technology reported distribution agreement on halal products for European Markets.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) dropped 20.4% to close at $10.67 after jumping around 48% on Tuesday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 20.3% to close at $8.78.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) dropped 20.1% to close at $6.90.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 19.1% to settle at $1.74. Senmiao Technology reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective Apr. 6, 2022.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell 17.4% to close at $5.13 after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $12 to $6.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dropped 16.9% to close at $5.36.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 16.7% to close at $5.18 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) dropped 16.7% to close at $8.95.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) fell 16.3% to close at $9.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will modify its Phase 3 EMANATE and ongoing Phase 2 DAYBREAK trials of setmelanotide in rare genetic diseases of obesity.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 15.8% to settle at $0.5806.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 14.7% to settle at $5.58. FreightCar America recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) dipped 14.2% to close at $21.78.
- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIND) fell 13.7% to close at $5.55.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 12.4% to close at $1.06.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 11.8% to close at $2.54. Canaccord Genuity maintained Homology Medicines with a Buy and lowered the price target from $19 to $7.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NYSE: ANY) fell 11.5% to close at $2.24.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 11.1% to close at $2.16.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) dipped 11.1% to close at $5.59 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $8.50 to $5.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 10.9% to settle at $246.44 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $250 to $240.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 10.9% to settle at $0.2820. GLG Life Tech recently reported Q4 results.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) fell 9.3% to close at $4.22.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 8.6% to close at $0.6081 after surging around 31% on Tuesday. Tantech recently said its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won an additional ten vehicle orders.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares fell 6.6% to close at $3.41. Aterian recently said that Cynthia Williams has joined the Company's Board of Directors.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) fell 6.3% to close at $11.25. The FDA completed a safety review of Inventiva’s IND application and signed off Phase 2 combination trial with its lead drug candidate, lanifibranor.
