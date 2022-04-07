 Skip to main content

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 4:37am   Comments
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) shares climbed 79.7% to close at $3.63 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies and Hyundai Motor Company entered into technology assessment, sales and development agreement.
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) surged 43.1% to close at $12.92 after the company announced it will be acquired by Turn/River Capital for $13 per share in cash.
  • Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 39.8% to close at $2.32 on above-average volume.
  • Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) surged 29.6% to close at $2.10 after the company announced it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) gained 27.2% to close at $8.66 on above-average volume.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) jumped 24.3% to close at $0.6847. Alset EHome International recently reported FY2021 results with a 22% revenue growth.
  • Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) gained 23.4% to close at $1.58.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) climbed 22.4% to close at $2.73. Team recently regained compliance with NYSE listing standards.
  • Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) climbed 18.9% to close at $10.25.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 17.5% to settle at $8.64.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) gained 17.1% to settle at $4.3927. Fang, in February, appointed Mr. Peng Cui as CFO.
  • Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) jumped 16.3% to close at $7.57. Icosavax recently reported Q4 results.
  • Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) rose 14.9% to close at $1.8962.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 14.6% to close at $1.96 after the company won its $75 million lawsuit against Tronox.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) climbed 12.1% to close at $6.29. Sunshine Biopharma announced that two of its newly designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 12.1% to close at $4.16. Fresh Vine Wine named Ellen Scipta as CFO.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 10.1% to close at $4.03.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 9.4% to close at $0.2316. Guardion Health Sciences recently reported FY21 loss of $1.04 per share.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares rose 7.6% to close at $20.65. Gogo recently named Sergio Aguirre as President and COO.

 

Losers

  • Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) fell 32.8% to close at $17.90.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dipped 32.5% to close at $1.14 as the company reported pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering.
  • Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) fell 26.5% to close at $6.33.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dipped 25.1% to close at $2.62.
  • Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE: DC) fell 21.6% to close at $5.41 after the company was uplifted to NYSE American.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) dipped 21.4% to close at $20.60 on below-average volume.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 21.4% to close at $20.52. Integrated Media Technology reported distribution agreement on halal products for European Markets.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) dropped 20.4% to close at $10.67 after jumping around 48% on Tuesday.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 20.3% to close at $8.78.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) dropped 20.1% to close at $6.90.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 19.1% to settle at $1.74. Senmiao Technology reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective Apr. 6, 2022.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell 17.4% to close at $5.13 after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $12 to $6.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dropped 16.9% to close at $5.36.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 16.7% to close at $5.18 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) dropped 16.7% to close at $8.95.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) fell 16.3% to close at $9.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will modify its Phase 3 EMANATE and ongoing Phase 2 DAYBREAK trials of setmelanotide in rare genetic diseases of obesity.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 15.8% to settle at $0.5806.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 14.7% to settle at $5.58. FreightCar America recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) dipped 14.2% to close at $21.78.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIND) fell 13.7% to close at $5.55.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 12.4% to close at $1.06.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 11.8% to close at $2.54. Canaccord Genuity maintained Homology Medicines with a Buy and lowered the price target from $19 to $7.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NYSE: ANY) fell 11.5% to close at $2.24.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 11.1% to close at $2.16.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) dipped 11.1% to close at $5.59 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $8.50 to $5.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 10.9% to settle at $246.44 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $250 to $240.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 10.9% to settle at $0.2820. GLG Life Tech recently reported Q4 results.
  • Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) fell 9.3% to close at $4.22.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 8.6% to close at $0.6081 after surging around 31% on Tuesday. Tantech recently said its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won an additional ten vehicle orders.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares fell 6.6% to close at $3.41. Aterian recently said that Cynthia Williams has joined the Company's Board of Directors.
  • Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) fell 6.3% to close at $11.25. The FDA completed a safety review of Inventiva’s IND application and signed off Phase 2 combination trial with its lead drug candidate, lanifibranor.

