50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 148% to $3.78. Sunshine Biopharma, last month, priced its 1.88 million unit uplisting to Nasdaq at $4.25 per unit.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) jumped 80.1% to $2.1612. Benchmark initiated coverage on Direct Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) rose 44.4% to $24.05 after the online dating company reported fourth-quarter results, which showed a 29% increase in Bumble App paying users. Bumble App revenue increased 42.2% year-over-year.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) shares gained 40.6% to $6.41 after Third Point reported in a 13D filing a 6.7% stake in Cano Health.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) jumped 35.6% to $9.15 after the company announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX for planned direct-to-cell phone connectivity.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) gained 31.7% to $18.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) rose 27% to $5.05 after the company reported record Q4 and year end 2021 results.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc.. (NASDAQ: IMPP) rose 27% to $5.40. Imperial Petroleum announced an agreement to acquire 2 product tankers for $31 million.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 24.8% to $3.9695.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 24.4% to $3.7501 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns.
  • Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 23.6% to $14.11 after reporting year end 2021 results.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) gained 23% to $4.86 after the company signed an MoU with NetJets for the right to purchase up to 150 Lilium aircraft.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) gained 22.3% to $37.92. Noble Capital Markets, on Tuesday, downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform.
  • Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) gained 22% to $3.05.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) surged 19.8% to $4.29.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) gained 19% to $5.19.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 18.8% to $0.3721 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) gained 18.6% to $5.55.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) jumped 18.6% to $7.64 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ: NTCO) surged 18.3% to $9.65 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $10 price target.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) rose 17.7% to $1.3519 after declining 13% on Tuesday.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 17.3% to $0.4927.
  • Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) gained 17% to $8.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares rose 16.4% to $0.2484.
  • CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) gained 16.2% to $6.97.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 15.8% to $326.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) surged 14.8% to $68.48 following Q4 results.
  • C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) jumped 13.7% to $23.88. C4 Therapeutics reported FDA orphan drug designation for CFT8634 for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) gained 13.6% to $24.25 after the company announced a share repurchase program of up to $150 million.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) rose 12.1% to $1.09. TC BioPharm, on Tuesday, disclosed positive Phase 1b/2a data in late-stage Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients treated with allogeneic gamma delta T cells.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 9.5% to $0.2998.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) rose 7.3% to $5.71 after gaining 14% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) fell 30% to $0.6999 after jumping 203% on Tuesday.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares tumbled 28.8% to $38.97 after Hindenburg Research issued a short report on the stock.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) fell 27.5% to $10.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 27.1% to $7.59 after jumping over 45% on Tuesday.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 23.8% to $1.7827 following Q4 results.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 19% to $4.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 18.6% to $4.6099. Nine Energy Service shares jumped 58% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 18.3% to $2.0750 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) dropped 16.8% to $3.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) fell 16.8% to $3.5907.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 14.3% to $1.74 after climbing over 52% on Tuesday.
  • Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTK) dropped 14.3% to $59.90 after the company priced its upsized secondary offering of about 3.48 million shares at $58 per share.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares declined 13.5% to $8.77 as oil prices pulled back following recent strength. The sector has gained amid supply concerns as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a US ban on Russian oil imports.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 12.8% to $9.60. Stitch Fix posted upbeat revenue for its second quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 11.3% to $1.0250 after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
  • Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) fell 10.5% to $0.3217 after gaining around 35% on Tuesday.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 9.5% to $1.0050 after dropping 12% on Tuesday.
  • Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) dropped 8.8% to $5.77. Advanced Emissions Solns posted Q4 sales of $23.30 million.

