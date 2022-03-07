46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) jumped 137.4% to $4.5150 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares jumped 103.8% to $6.89 as crude oil surged to new highs.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 54.7% to $25.03 after Ryan Cohen purchased a 9.8% stake in the company.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 45% to $00.3057 after the company announced it would sell its vitaCare business to GoodRx for $150 million.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) rose 42.4% to $0.8897 after jumping over 14% on Friday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares gained 38.1% to $56.30 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) climbed 37.5% to $1.10 after jumping around 49% on Friday.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) rose 33.9% to $2.4097 after climbing around 43% on Friday. Shares of low-priced energy stocks jumped as crude surged to new highs.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 32.5% to $9.45 after gaining around 35% on Friday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares jumped 30.9% to $1.0207 after jumping around 32% on Friday.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) rose 28.8% to $2.28. Mammoth Energy Services recently reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 32.7% year-over-year to $57.23 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) jumped 27% to $6.66.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) gained 24% to $3.21.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) jumped 23.3% to $2.7150. The company’s Director Chelsea Clinton acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.53.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 23% to $4.1799 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) gained 22% to $5.16. Piper Sandler maintained Transocean with a Neutral and raised the price target from $1 to $3.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) jumped 19.9% to $7.05. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from Neutral to Overweight.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 19.3% to $1.61 after jumping over 18% on Friday.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) gained 18% to $8.55.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 18% to $2.03.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) gained 16.4% to $7.57
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) rose 16% to $12.07 after jumping 22% on Friday.
- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) gained 15.8% to $21.21 following a gain in energy prices. Prices rose after the US indicated it is exploring banning Russian oil imports.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 14.5% to $6.62 after climbing 11% on Friday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 14.4% to $5.18 after climbing around 18% on Friday.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 13.8% to $10.96.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) gained 13.3% to $24.15 after the company announced it would be acquired for $24.65 per share in cash.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) surged 12.6% to $4.8550 following strong quarterly sales.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) rose 12.4% to $0.7610 after jumping 21% on Friday.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) gained 12% to $130.07 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 financial results and a stock buyback program.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 10.2% to $1.2227 after jumping more than 15% on Friday.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) rose 9.1% to $1.6797 after climbing over 18% on Friday.
Losers
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares dipped 33.7% to $3.4490.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 21.2% to $0.2285 after dropping 12% on Friday.
- SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) dropped 19.2% to $12.75.
- Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 15.5% to $4.63.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares fell 15.4% to $0.4330 after dipping 18% on Friday.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) dropped 15.2% to $8.85 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 15.1% to $36.05 after dropping 20% on Friday.
- Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) dropped 14.6% to $1.77.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 13% to $4.1850.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 11.4% to $0.5700 after dropping 12% on Friday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) dropped 11.3% to $4.4350 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Barclays also downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $13 to $4. bluebird bio also reported the resignation of CFO Gina Consylman, effective Apr. 3.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 10.8% to $0.7744.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 10.7% to $0.7509 after climbing more than 32% on Friday.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 9.1% to $27.62. Valneva recently said it expects to start delivering its vaccine in Europe soon after it is recommended for conditional approval by the end of March.
