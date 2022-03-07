 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

 

Gainers

  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) jumped 137.4% to $4.5150 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares jumped 103.8% to $6.89 as crude oil surged to new highs.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 54.7% to $25.03 after Ryan Cohen purchased a 9.8% stake in the company.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 45% to $00.3057 after the company announced it would sell its vitaCare business to GoodRx for $150 million.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) rose 42.4% to $0.8897 after jumping over 14% on Friday.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares gained 38.1% to $56.30 amid continued momentum and an increase in the price of oil.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) climbed 37.5% to $1.10 after jumping around 49% on Friday.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) rose 33.9% to $2.4097 after climbing around 43% on Friday. Shares of low-priced energy stocks jumped as crude surged to new highs.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 32.5% to $9.45 after gaining around 35% on Friday.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares jumped 30.9% to $1.0207 after jumping around 32% on Friday.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) rose 28.8% to $2.28. Mammoth Energy Services recently reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 32.7% year-over-year to $57.23 million.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) jumped 27% to $6.66.
  • Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) gained 24% to $3.21.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) jumped 23.3% to $2.7150. The company’s Director Chelsea Clinton acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.53.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 23% to $4.1799 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) gained 22% to $5.16. Piper Sandler maintained Transocean with a Neutral and raised the price target from $1 to $3.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) jumped 19.9% to $7.05. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) rose 19.3% to $1.61 after jumping over 18% on Friday.
  • AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) gained 18% to $8.55.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 18% to $2.03.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) gained 16.4% to $7.57
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) rose 16% to $12.07 after jumping 22% on Friday.
  • NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) gained 15.8% to $21.21 following a gain in energy prices. Prices rose after the US indicated it is exploring banning Russian oil imports.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 14.5% to $6.62 after climbing 11% on Friday.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 14.4% to $5.18 after climbing around 18% on Friday.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 13.8% to $10.96.
  • Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) gained 13.3% to $24.15 after the company announced it would be acquired for $24.65 per share in cash.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) surged 12.6% to $4.8550 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) rose 12.4% to $0.7610 after jumping 21% on Friday.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) gained 12% to $130.07 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 financial results and a stock buyback program.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 10.2% to $1.2227 after jumping more than 15% on Friday.
  • Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) rose 9.1% to $1.6797 after climbing over 18% on Friday.

 

 

Losers

  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares dipped 33.7% to $3.4490.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 21.2% to $0.2285 after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) dropped 19.2% to $12.75.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) fell 15.5% to $4.63.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares fell 15.4% to $0.4330 after dipping 18% on Friday.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) dropped 15.2% to $8.85 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 15.1% to $36.05 after dropping 20% on Friday.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) dropped 14.6% to $1.77.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 13% to $4.1850.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 11.4% to $0.5700 after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) dropped 11.3% to $4.4350 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Barclays also downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $13 to $4. bluebird bio also reported the resignation of CFO Gina Consylman, effective Apr. 3.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 10.8% to $0.7744.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 10.7% to $0.7509 after climbing more than 32% on Friday.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 9.1% to $27.62. Valneva recently said it expects to start delivering its vaccine in Europe soon after it is recommended for conditional approval by the end of March.

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMR + ADTH)

Alpha Metallurgical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2022
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AdTheorent Holding
Preview: Alpha Metallurgical's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com