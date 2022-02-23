 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares jumped 94.1% to $19.38 after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo Funds. Tenneco also reported a Q4 loss of $0.11 per share.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) jumped 42.5% to $1.14 after gaining around 63% on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum, last month, announced pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 31.4% to $47.90 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Overstock's tZERO ATS said it successfully launched support for clearing and settlement securities transactions for itself and its broker-dealer affiliates.
  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) jumped 29.8% to $18.70. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cepton with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares gained 28.8% to $16.54 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 net sales guidance above estimates.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) jumped 27% to $41.43. The company is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) surged 27% to $1.9550 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) rose 22.9% to $5.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) gained 19% to $7.70 after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) jumped 18.7% to $3.74. Quanergy announced it's smart LiDAR technology was selected by Digital Mortar.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) jumped 18.3% to $15.16. Cooper-Standard recently posted a Q4 loss of $2.94 per share.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) gained 17.4% to $17.08 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
  • Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) jumped 15.7% to $2.35 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) surged 14.4% to $0.6987 after declining around 3% on Tuesday.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped 13.3% to $3.81. TAL Education Group reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $1.02 billion.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 13.2% to $8.85 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) jumped 11% to $74.40 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) rose 10.6% to $22.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) jumped 9.3% to $20.77 following Q4 results.
  • The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) jumped 9.1% to $20.80 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.11 per share.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 8.8% to $5.42 as the company received commitment letter for $125 million senior secured term loan.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 4.7% to $497.58 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year.

Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Losers

  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares dipped 79.6% to $10.29 as the company announced negative top-line results from its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating the KSI-301 in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) fell 41.1% to $11.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance below estimates. Vertical Research also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) fell 36.6% to $1.95 after the company reported weak quarterly sales and issued FY22 forecast.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) dropped 34% to $1.9607 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 23.5% to $8.28 after the company issued Q1 guidance below estimates.
  • monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) dropped 22.8% to $136.91 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 21.4% to $3.3231 after the company reported pricing of $53.5 million public offering of common stock. Ocugen, on Tuesday, said the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) dropped 14.4% to $52.01.
  • John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) declined 14.2% to $110.43 after reporting weak Q4 results.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) dipped 13.5% to $2.0199. View received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq, Appeals Determination.
  • OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 12.5% to $13.76 after reporting a wider-than-expected loss.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dropped 11.3% to $8.73 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.6% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the consensus of $5.59 billion.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) fell 10.4% to $7.89. Nu Holdings posted Q4 adjusted net income of $3.2 million and sales of $635.90 million.
  • Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) dropped 10% to $92.28 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 9.9% to $10.07 after the company announced a delay to the RAISE Phase 3 clinical trial in status epilepticus and associated IV ganaxolone clinical trials.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 9.3% to $7.24.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 8.4% to $3.2050. TrueCar reported Q2 results and announced appointment of Jantoon Reigersman to Chief Operating Officer.
  • CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) fell 7.8% to $58.05 after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Also check this out: Insiders Buying Incyte And 2 More Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUD + ASAN)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What Are Whales Doing With Asana
Expert Ratings For Asana
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Audacy Share Pop On Q4 Beat Led By Digital, Spot Radio Momentum
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com