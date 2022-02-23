40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares jumped 94.1% to $19.38 after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo Funds. Tenneco also reported a Q4 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) jumped 42.5% to $1.14 after gaining around 63% on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum, last month, announced pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 31.4% to $47.90 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Overstock's tZERO ATS said it successfully launched support for clearing and settlement securities transactions for itself and its broker-dealer affiliates.
- Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) jumped 29.8% to $18.70. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cepton with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares gained 28.8% to $16.54 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 net sales guidance above estimates.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) jumped 27% to $41.43. The company is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) surged 27% to $1.9550 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) rose 22.9% to $5.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) gained 19% to $7.70 after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) jumped 18.7% to $3.74. Quanergy announced it's smart LiDAR technology was selected by Digital Mortar.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) jumped 18.3% to $15.16. Cooper-Standard recently posted a Q4 loss of $2.94 per share.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) gained 17.4% to $17.08 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) jumped 15.7% to $2.35 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) surged 14.4% to $0.6987 after declining around 3% on Tuesday.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped 13.3% to $3.81. TAL Education Group reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $1.02 billion.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 13.2% to $8.85 following weak quarterly sales.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) jumped 11% to $74.40 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) rose 10.6% to $22.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) jumped 9.3% to $20.77 following Q4 results.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) jumped 9.1% to $20.80 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.11 per share.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 8.8% to $5.42 as the company received commitment letter for $125 million senior secured term loan.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 4.7% to $497.58 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its guidance for the year.
Losers
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares dipped 79.6% to $10.29 as the company announced negative top-line results from its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating the KSI-301 in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
- Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) fell 41.1% to $11.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance below estimates. Vertical Research also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) fell 36.6% to $1.95 after the company reported weak quarterly sales and issued FY22 forecast.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) dropped 34% to $1.9607 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 23.5% to $8.28 after the company issued Q1 guidance below estimates.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) dropped 22.8% to $136.91 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 21.4% to $3.3231 after the company reported pricing of $53.5 million public offering of common stock. Ocugen, on Tuesday, said the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) dropped 14.4% to $52.01.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) declined 14.2% to $110.43 after reporting weak Q4 results.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) dipped 13.5% to $2.0199. View received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq, Appeals Determination.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 12.5% to $13.76 after reporting a wider-than-expected loss.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dropped 11.3% to $8.73 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.6% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the consensus of $5.59 billion.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) fell 10.4% to $7.89. Nu Holdings posted Q4 adjusted net income of $3.2 million and sales of $635.90 million.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) dropped 10% to $92.28 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 9.9% to $10.07 after the company announced a delay to the RAISE Phase 3 clinical trial in status epilepticus and associated IV ganaxolone clinical trials.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 9.3% to $7.24.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 8.4% to $3.2050. TrueCar reported Q2 results and announced appointment of Jantoon Reigersman to Chief Operating Officer.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) fell 7.8% to $58.05 after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
