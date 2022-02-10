42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) shares climbed 63.3% to $3.45 following the company's recent uplisting to the Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ: AREB) shares climbed 63.3% to $3.45 following the company's recent uplisting to the Nasdaq. BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) climbed 35.8% to $16.31.

(NYSE: BRCC) climbed 35.8% to $16.31. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares climbed 23.8% to $4.3450 after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.

(NYSE: IRNT) shares climbed 23.8% to $4.3450 after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure. Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) gained 20.9% to $13.60 amid continued volatility following its recent listing on Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ: ANGH) gained 20.9% to $13.60 amid continued volatility following its recent listing on Nasdaq. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) rose 19% to $16.18 following strong quarterly results.

(NYSE: BTU) rose 19% to $16.18 following strong quarterly results. Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) jumped 18.2% to $4.2200. Society Pass recently announced pricing of a $10 million underwritten public offering.

(NASDAQ: SOPA) jumped 18.2% to $4.2200. Society Pass recently announced pricing of a $10 million underwritten public offering. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) gained 15.5% to $179.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ: DDOG) gained 15.5% to $179.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) gained 15% to $5.75.

(NYSE: LU) gained 15% to $5.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 14.9% to $0.3216 following Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 14.9% to $0.3216 following Q3 results. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) surged 14.5% to $20.56. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Preferred Apartment Communities REIT is exploring options, including a potential sale.

(NYSE: APTS) surged 14.5% to $20.56. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Preferred Apartment Communities REIT is exploring options, including a potential sale. Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 13.5% to $229.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE: TWLO) rose 13.5% to $229.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) rose 13.5% to $6.30. Grab is expected to report quarterly earnings on March 3, 2022.

(NASDAQ: GRAB) rose 13.5% to $6.30. Grab is expected to report quarterly earnings on March 3, 2022. Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) gained 13.2% to $8.74 after the company reported Q4 sales results up from last year.

(NYSE: BOWL) gained 13.2% to $8.74 after the company reported Q4 sales results up from last year. Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 12.1% to $4.2599.

(NYSE: RHE) surged 12.1% to $4.2599. Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) gained 11.2% to $6.09.

(NASDAQ: NTRB) gained 11.2% to $6.09. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 10.6% to $25.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ: MAT) rose 10.6% to $25.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 10.4% to $9.21 after reporting Q1 results.

(NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 10.4% to $9.21 after reporting Q1 results. Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) rose 8.4% to $12.05 after the company announced it expects to outperform its previously announced Q4 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and appointed Mike Milotech as its new CFO.

(NASDAQ: MQ) rose 8.4% to $12.05 after the company announced it expects to outperform its previously announced Q4 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and appointed Mike Milotech as its new CFO. The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) gained 7.7% to $17.38 following Q4 results.

(NYSE: MAC) gained 7.7% to $17.38 following Q4 results. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares rose 6.6% to $156.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Disney ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, up 37% year-over-year.

(NYSE: DIS) shares rose 6.6% to $156.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Disney ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, up 37% year-over-year. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 5.1% to $42.23. Uber reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million.

(NYSE: UBER) rose 5.1% to $42.23. Uber reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) rose 4.2% to $59.61 after reporting quarterly earnings results.

Also check out this: Executives Sell More Than $210M Of 5 Stocks

Losers

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) shares dipped 42.2% to $2.86 after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below estimates. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from Outperform to Perform, while B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

(NASDAQ: QMCO) shares dipped 42.2% to $2.86 after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below estimates. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from Outperform to Perform, while B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) dropped 41.2% to $10.57 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 revenue guidance. Berenberg and William Blair downgraded the stock.

(NASDAQ: TWOU) dropped 41.2% to $10.57 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 revenue guidance. Berenberg and William Blair downgraded the stock. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 28% to $4.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Lake Street downgraded EMCORE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $4.5.

(NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 28% to $4.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Lake Street downgraded EMCORE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $4.5. Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) dipped 24.1% to $10.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

(NASDAQ: VMEO) dipped 24.1% to $10.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 23.3% to $6.47 after reporting a Q4 loss.

(NYSE: APRN) dropped 23.3% to $6.47 after reporting a Q4 loss. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) fell 21.7% to $11.22 as the company issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter.

(NASDAQ: TTMI) fell 21.7% to $11.22 as the company issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INFU) dipped 21.6% to $11.20 following Q4 results.

(NASDAQ: INFU) dipped 21.6% to $11.20 following Q4 results. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) fell 20.8% to $71.03 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance.

(NASDAQ: PI) fell 20.8% to $71.03 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) dropped 18% to $28.15 as the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY22 forecast.

(NYSE: GOOS) dropped 18% to $28.15 as the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY22 forecast. Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASAX) fell 16.6% to $8.29.

(NASDAQ: ASAX) fell 16.6% to $8.29. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dipped 16.6% to $2.0650 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

(NYSE: NGL) dipped 16.6% to $2.0650 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMN) shares fell 15.3% to $10.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

(NASDAQ: LUMN) shares fell 15.3% to $10.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) fell 15% to $77.89 following Q4 earnings.

(NASDAQ: TTGT) fell 15% to $77.89 following Q4 earnings. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) dropped 14.2% to $3.79 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results.

(NYSE: USX) dropped 14.2% to $3.79 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 14.2% to $6.20 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE: QUOT) fell 14.2% to $6.20 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) fell 12.3% to $13.75 after the company on Tuesday announced a manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

(NASDAQ: DCFC) fell 12.3% to $13.75 after the company on Tuesday announced a manufacturing facility in Tennessee. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 11.9% to $64.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.

(NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 11.9% to $64.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance. Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC) dropped 11.2% to $8.85.

(NASDAQ: HCCC) dropped 11.2% to $8.85. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) declined 8.5% to $7.80 after releasing Q4 earnings.

(NYSE: DBD) declined 8.5% to $7.80 after releasing Q4 earnings. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) shares fell 6.6% to $9.35 after the company reported a $2.2 billion quarterly loss.

Also check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks