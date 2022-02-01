 Skip to main content

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares climbed 30.7% to $4.4095 after the company provided an update on patient recruitment for the Phase III study for the treatment of sBCC with Ameluz-PDT.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) surged 22.2% to $6.89. The company disclosed a partnership with BridgeValley Community & Technical College and the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) jumped 19.5% to $14.10. Hearing newsletter provider Oxford Club named the stock as new buy.
  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) gained 19.2% to $4.0399.
  • Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) surged 18.1% to $5.08.
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) gained 17.7% to $5.24.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) jumped 17.3% to $13.60.
  • Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) surged 17.1% to $4.2383 after the company reported an 86% year over year increase in Bitcoin production for January.
  • Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) jumped 17.1% to $4.65.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 16.7% to $3.3367.
  • Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) surged 16.4% to $9.07. Synaptogenix highlighted publication of peer-reviewed scientific article evidencing Byrostatin-1's improved cognition over baseline in advanced Alzheimer's disease patients.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 16.2% to $6.95.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) jumped 16.2% to $4.2650.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 15.5% to $7.02 as the company issued pipeline update and anticipated 2022 milestones.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) jumped 15.4% to $10.02.
  • Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) gained 14% to $56.76. Cedar Fair said it will review unsolicited non-binding offer from SeaWorld.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares gained 13.6% to $229.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 12.1% to $7.26. Opera, last month, announced a $50 million buyback.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares gained 10.5% to $45.36 after climbing 23% on Monday.
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) rose 8.1% to $20.18 following Q4 results.
  • Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) rose 5.2% to $39.80 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.

Also check out: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks

Losers

  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) shares dipped 39.4% to $12.97 amid continued post-IPO volatility. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares dipped 20.7% to $14.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 16.2% to $5.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) dropped 15.7% to $43.48. Xometry said it sees Q4 sales of $65.5 million to $67.5 million.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) fell 14.1% to $11.24 as the company reported topline data from the Phase 3 AVATAR trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in adult female patients with Rett syndrome.
  • Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 14% to $9.25 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dropped 13% to $4.69.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 12.9% to $3.66 after gaining around 24% on Monday.
  • Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) dipped 12.7% to $52.33 as the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 10.3% to $12.81.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) dipped 9.2% to $102.73 following Q2 results.
  • PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) fell 8.2% to $63.62 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 7% to $2.92. Inspira Technologies shares jumped over 36% on Monday after the company announced it signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the United States.

Also check this: Executives buy more than $600 million of 3 stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

