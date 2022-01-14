48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares rose 25.9% to settle at $5.01 on Thursday.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) gained 24.4% to settle at $1.58.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 22.6% to close at $3.53.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) shares jumped 19% to close at $6.19 on Thursday.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) gained 18.6% to settle at $0.4687. Rockwell Medical’s partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, recently received regulatory approval in South Korea for Triferic Injection for iron supplementation therapy and maintaining hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) rose 18.5% to close at $3.52. McDade Products and G Medical Tests and Services, on Wednesday, announced an additional $6.5 million purchase order for 2 million COVID-19 PCR collection test kits.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 17.9% to settle at $1.71. ZK Int'l. recently reported Dec. total contract sales of $5 million.
- Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) rose 16.8% to settle at $6.82. Deutsche Bank, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on Babylon Holdings with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) gained 16.7% to close at $0.3133. ErosSTX, last month, entered into definitive agreement for sale of its STX Entertainment subsidiary to The Najafi Companies.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) jumped 16.5% to close at $49.38 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) gained 15.9% to close at $0.8130.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) surged 15% to close at $8.80.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) gained 13.8% to close at $0.9802.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) surged 12.6% to close at $1.43.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares rose 8.6% to settle at $3.80. Traders circulated earlier news that China is looking to separate NFTs from crypto via new blockchain infrastructure.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) gained 8.4% to close at $7.78. Sonendo recently issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) rose 7.1% to close at $10.91 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) gained 5.6% to close at $20.46. Cowen & Co. upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $17.5 to $23.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) rose 5.3% to close at $139.19 after the company released results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The world’s largest chipmaker said its profit surged 16.4% to $5.98 billion, helped by rising demand for semiconductors.
Losers
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) shares dipped 21.5% to close at $0.7855 on Thursday. Journey Medical recently acquired Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) franchise, including Amzeeq (minocycline) topical foam and Zilxi (minocycline) topical foam from VYNE Therapeutics.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) fell 21% to settle at $2.75.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) shares fell 20.5% to close at $5.55 on Thursday. Fresh Vine Wine shares climbed 20% on Wednesday after the company reported a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares tumbled 18.9% to settle at $10.03 on Thursday after the company announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 18.9% to close at $7.49. Revelation Biosciences recently announced data demonstrating REVTx-99 in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) declined 15.9% to close at $42.68.
- NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) dropped 15.6% to close at $2.77. NexGel shares gained around 12% on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of the MEDAGEL ClearComfort hydrogel patch.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 15.6% to close at $6.16.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 15.2% to settle at $3.01.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 15% to close at $2.61.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) fell 14.7% to close at $13.05.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dropped 14.7% to settle at $2.61.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) dipped 14.6% to close at $3.62.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) fell 14.4% to settle at $30.65.
- Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) dipped 14.5% to close at $62.95.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) fell 14.3% to settle at $3.36.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 13.7% to close at $112.38. Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine recently swung an OK in South Korea, where it will be manufactured and marketed by SK bioscience.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) fell 13.7% to close at $8.56.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares declined 13.6% to close at $2.28.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares dropped 13.1% to close at $0.7650 on Thursday. electroCore shares jumped 64% on Wednesday after the company's gammaCore nVNS device received FDA Breakthrough Designation for PTSD treatment.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) fell 12.2% to close at $33.86. The FDA issued a clinical hold on Denali Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DNL919 (ATV:TREM2).
- E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) fell 12% to close at $8.54. E2open reported an adjusted gross profit of $103.4 million for the third quarter, up from $89.6 million in the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP revenue also climbed to $147.4 million from $129.5 million. E2open raised its FY22 adjusted sales guidance to $474 million to $476 million.
- Elastic N.V. (NASDAQ: ESTC) dipped 11.9% to settle at $97.87. The company announced the promotion of Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO and gave an update on its Q3 guidance.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 11.5% to close at $1.9550 after adding 13% on Wednesday.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) fell 11.2% to close at $7.44 after the company posted results for the third quarter.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 10.8% to settle at $9.90 after the company issued weak sales forecast. GrowGeneration said it sees FY21 revenue of $420 million to $422 million.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 9.9% to close at $3.73 after jumping over 30% on Wednesday.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) fell 9.5% to close at $19.91 after the company reported pricing of $100 million public offering.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) shares fell 9.3% to close at $6.86. Vaxxinity shares jumped 30% on Wednesday after the company announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312..
