50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares jumped 64% to settle at $0.88 on Wednesday after the company's gammaCore nVNS device received FDA Breakthrough Designation for PTSD treatment.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares surged 49.6% to close at $3.83 on Wednesday. Immuron received funding of A$6.2 ($4.45) million from the U.S Department of Defense to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the military.
- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) gained 32.1% to close at $2.80. The company recently announced 30,000 SurgePhone Wireless subscribers in December.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) surged 30.6% to settle at $4.14.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 29.7% to close at $7.56 after the company announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares jumped 29% to close at $6.85.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) climbed 23.1% to close at $2.88.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 21.1% to settle at $0.6299.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) jumped 20.7% to close at $7.30 after jumping more than 27% on Tuesday. Kidpik, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 19.9% to close at $6.98 after the company reported a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
- Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) gained 19.3% to close at $10.01. Leafly and Merida Merger Corp. I reported a $30 million convertible note financing.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) rose 19% to settle at $6.70.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) jumped 18.4% to settle at $6.43 after the company announced preclinical data of its lead program, IMX-110. The data showed that IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in first-line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) gained 18% to close at $14.00 amid post-IPO volatility.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) jumped 16.7% to settle at $2.24.
- CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT) gained 16.7% to close at $13.61.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) climbed 15.3% to close at $35.80.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 15.1% to settle at $40.01 following Tuesday's announcement the US government will purchase an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab.
- Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) jumped 14.8% to settle at $0.7350.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) gained 14.4% to close at $16.12. Mainz Biomed recently announced it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 13.9% to settle at $5.81. US Global Investors recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.16.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) gained 13.3% to close at $2.21.
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares climbed 10.5% to close at $6.23 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $11 price target.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 10.1% to settle at $3.06. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher following data that showed China's inflation rose slower than expected in December, which increased policy easing optimism.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 9.7% to close at $1.02 following a 13G filing from Oasis Capital showing a 9.99% stake in the company.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares gained 9.1% to settle at $50.00. 51job reported receipt of a proposal to amend merger consideration for going-private transaction.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 7.9% to close at $12.89.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) gained 6.4% to close at $7.18. Sonendo recently issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dipped 25.7% to settle at $0.3571 on Wednesday after the company announced a $7.6 million registered direct offering.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dropped 19.8% to close at
- $2.91.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares declined 17.3% to close at $6.74.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) fell 16.9% to close at $9.58 on Wednesday. Nam Tai Property issued an update on local affairs and efforts to preserve social stability.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) fell 15.6% to settle at $30.66.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) tumbled 15.4% to settle at $2.36. The FDA recently notified Reviva Pharmaceuticals that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for schizophrenia.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) fell 14.9% to close at $5.73. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) dipped 14.8% to settle at $0.5859 on above-average volume despite not seeing any seeing any company-specific news.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 14.8% to close at $9.51. Theravance Biopharma recently reported enrollment of first patient in YUPELRI® Phase 4 study.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares dipped 14.7% to settle at $33.09 on Wednesday after the company hiked the cost of its recall of ventilators and warned earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) tumbled 14% to close at $3.7050.
- Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) fell 13.8% to close at $11.04.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) fell 13.6% to close at $11.11. Providing a R&D update, Aclaris Therapeutics said David Gordon, its chief medical officer left the company, effective Jan. 7. The company also announced update on its two Phase 2 programs that evaluate zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and in subjects with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurative.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) dipped 13.5% to settle at $2.05.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 12.2% to close at $2.01.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares dropped 11% to close at $37.47 on Wednesday.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 10.7% to settle at $2.26. Nisun recently reported a cooperative supply chain agreement with Henan Shiwugu.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares declined 10% to close at $0.9271. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 8% on Tuesday after the company announced regulatory clearance of the clinical trial of PH-762 to treat melanoma.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) fell 9.3% to close at $37.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) fell 8.5% to close at $8.70 following Q3 results. The company reported third-quarter FY22 gross revenue of $2.7 billion, an increase of 3.3% Q/Q and 29.6% Y/Y.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares fell 7.3% to close at $7.46. The company recently said that its Lucira™ Check-It PCR-Quality, At-Home Molecular COVID-19 Test is now available in the Optum Store.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 6.7% to settle at $225.34 following a U.S. Centers For Medicare listing for "Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease."
