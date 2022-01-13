 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 5:08am   Comments
Share:
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares jumped 64% to settle at $0.88 on Wednesday after the company's gammaCore nVNS device received FDA Breakthrough Designation for PTSD treatment.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares surged 49.6% to close at $3.83 on Wednesday. Immuron received funding of A$6.2 ($4.45) million from the U.S Department of Defense to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the military.
  • SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) gained 32.1% to close at $2.80. The company recently announced 30,000 SurgePhone Wireless subscribers in December.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) surged 30.6% to settle at $4.14.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) gained 29.7% to close at $7.56 after the company announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares jumped 29% to close at $6.85.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) climbed 23.1% to close at $2.88.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 21.1% to settle at $0.6299.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) jumped 20.7% to close at $7.30 after jumping more than 27% on Tuesday. Kidpik, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 19.9% to close at $6.98 after the company reported a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.
  • Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) gained 19.3% to close at $10.01. Leafly and Merida Merger Corp. I reported a $30 million convertible note financing.
  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) rose 19% to settle at $6.70.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) jumped 18.4% to settle at $6.43 after the company announced preclinical data of its lead program, IMX-110. The data showed that IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in first-line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) gained 18% to close at $14.00 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) jumped 16.7% to settle at $2.24.
  • CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT) gained 16.7% to close at $13.61.
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) climbed 15.3% to close at $35.80.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 15.1% to settle at $40.01 following Tuesday's announcement the US government will purchase an additional 600,000 doses of sotrovimab.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) jumped 14.8% to settle at $0.7350.
  • Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) gained 14.4% to close at $16.12. Mainz Biomed recently announced it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
  • U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 13.9% to settle at $5.81. US Global Investors recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.16.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) gained 13.3% to close at $2.21.
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares climbed 10.5% to close at $6.23 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $11 price target.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 10.1% to settle at $3.06. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher following data that showed China's inflation rose slower than expected in December, which increased policy easing optimism.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 9.7% to close at $1.02 following a 13G filing from Oasis Capital showing a 9.99% stake in the company.
  • 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares gained 9.1% to settle at $50.00. 51job reported receipt of a proposal to amend merger consideration for going-private transaction.
  • inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 7.9% to close at $12.89.
  • Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) gained 6.4% to close at $7.18. Sonendo recently issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dipped 25.7% to settle at $0.3571 on Wednesday after the company announced a $7.6 million registered direct offering.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dropped 19.8% to close at
  • $2.91.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares declined 17.3% to close at $6.74.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) fell 16.9% to close at $9.58 on Wednesday. Nam Tai Property issued an update on local affairs and efforts to preserve social stability.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) fell 15.6% to settle at $30.66.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) tumbled 15.4% to settle at $2.36. The FDA recently notified Reviva Pharmaceuticals that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for schizophrenia.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) fell 14.9% to close at $5.73. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) dipped 14.8% to settle at $0.5859 on above-average volume despite not seeing any seeing any company-specific news.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 14.8% to close at $9.51. Theravance Biopharma recently reported enrollment of first patient in YUPELRI® Phase 4 study.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares dipped 14.7% to settle at $33.09 on Wednesday after the company hiked the cost of its recall of ventilators and warned earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) tumbled 14% to close at $3.7050.
  • Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) fell 13.8% to close at $11.04.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) fell 13.6% to close at $11.11. Providing a R&D update, Aclaris Therapeutics said David Gordon, its chief medical officer left the company, effective Jan. 7. The company also announced update on its two Phase 2 programs that evaluate zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and in subjects with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurative.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) dipped 13.5% to settle at $2.05.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 12.2% to close at $2.01.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares dropped 11% to close at $37.47 on Wednesday.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 10.7% to settle at $2.26. Nisun recently reported a cooperative supply chain agreement with Henan Shiwugu.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares declined 10% to close at $0.9271. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 8% on Tuesday after the company announced regulatory clearance of the clinical trial of PH-762 to treat melanoma.
  • Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) fell 9.3% to close at $37.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) fell 8.5% to close at $8.70 following Q3 results. The company reported third-quarter FY22 gross revenue of $2.7 billion, an increase of 3.3% Q/Q and 29.6% Y/Y.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares fell 7.3% to close at $7.46. The company recently said that its Lucira™ Check-It PCR-Quality, At-Home Molecular COVID-19 Test is now available in the Optum Store.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 6.7% to settle at $225.34 following a U.S. Centers For Medicare listing for "Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRS + AACG)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 50 Points; Jefferies Shares Drop
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Philips Shares Plummet
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Slumps As CMS Announces Restrictive Coverage For Aduhelm, Aclaris CMO Departs, Immuron Spikes On US Military Award
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com