51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 5:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) shares jumped 143.8% to settle at $12.19 on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) jumped 95.7% to close at $2.70 on Tuesday after the company announced the primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) gained 29.9% to close at $1.78 on Tuesday after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) jumped 28.3% to close at $3.08 after gaining 9% on Monday.
  • Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) gained 23.8% to settle at $8.26. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.52 per share.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) surged 22% to close at $6.15.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 20.5% to close at $3.94 as the company reported recent contract wins resulting in 2021 orders to date of more than $37 million.
  • Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) gained 18% to settle at $44.15 after the company announced it will be acquired by Rentokil for $55 per share in cash and stock.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) gained 17.7% to settle at $8.30 with the stock seeing attention on Reddit forum.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) surged 17.6% to close at $15.24.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 15.9% to close at $2.70.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) rose 13% to close at $10.66. Landec completed the sale of its Curation Food's fresh packaged salads and vegetables business for $73.5 million in cash to Taylor Farms Retail Inc.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 12% to settle at $22.55.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) jumped 11.9% to settle at $16.27 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) gained 11.7% to close at $3.35. Hudson Capital Inc entered into a New Merger Agreement to acquire 100% of Freight App, Inc.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) jumped 11.1% to close at $4.80.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 11% to settle at $2.83.
  • Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: RBOT) jumped 9.4% to close at $10.83.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) gained 9.3% to close at $16.08. Molecular Partners recently confirmed Ensovibep retains neutralization of omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 9.3% to close at $69.31. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $61 to $64.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 7% to close at $31.26 after the company entered into repurchase agreements with certain holders of its mandatorily convertible subordinated notes.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) gained 6.4% to settle at $3.49.

 

Losers

  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares tumbled 78.8% to close at $7.26 on Tuesday after the company said based on the in vitro findings related to Omicron, it plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) shares dipped 73.1% to settle at $3.36 after the company reported top-line data on biologic activity from the two lowest dose cohorts in the DesCAARTes Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris.
  • Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 56.9% to close at $5.99 after the company provided an update on preclinical studies for its hemophilia A program.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dropped 43.1% to close at $1.11 after the company said the oral myeloid kinome inhibitor HM43239 has demonstrated durable single agent activity in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 30.9% to close at $2.75 after the stock surged Monday after Fintel named the company a short squeeze candidate.
  • Terawulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) dipped 29.8% to settle at $20.30. TeraWulf said it has completed previously-announced business combo deal with IKONICS.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINE) fell 29.5% to close at $7.05 as the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 27.6% to close at $4.17 after the company was notified by Novartis that it has chosen to terminate the agreement with Mesoblast prior to closing.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) dipped 26.6% to settle at $13.50 on above-average volume.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 26.5% to close at $3.52.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares dropped 25.3% to close at $3.51 after the company reported a $4.5 million private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares fell 22.1% to close at $6.93 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) dropped 21.7% to settle at $8.19 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and announced a $6.50 price target.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 19.4% to close at $5.50.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dipped 19.3% to close at $3.86. Society Pass highlighted filing of first 10-Q.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) fell 19% to settle at $9.38.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dropped 16.4% to close at $4.09. Clarus Therapeutics recently reported a $15 million private placement.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dipped 16.2% to close at $9.54. Carver Bancorp 8-K showed that the company entered into sales deal with Piper Sandler for up to $20 million in common shares.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) fell 16.1% to close at $4.26.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 15.7% to close at $35.50.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) dipped 15.5% to settle at $5.47 after the company provided a 2021 business progress update.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) dropped 15% to close at $5.61.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) fell 14.7% to close at $3.24. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares gained 11% on Monday after Zacks Small-Cap Research reportedly set a $14 valuation on the stock.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) dropped 14.3% to close at $24.90 after the company announced a proposed offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 14.2% to close at $3.76. NiSun International Enterprise Development Group recently priced an offering of 19.25 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $4 per share.
  • Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) fell 14.2% to close at $22.14. Couchbase recently posted a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.37 per share.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 12.2% to close at $1.51. SeaChange shares jumped around 130% on Monday following Bloomberg report suggesting that social video app Triller is in merger talks with Seachange.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 7.8% to close at $284.34 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $362 to $320.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) fell 6.2% to close at $8.47. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Vivint Smart Home from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $17 to $11.

