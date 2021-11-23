 Skip to main content

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) shares jumped 216.6% to $7.00 after the company announced its subsidiary Pasithea Clinics has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray for the treatment of resistant depression in adults.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) climbed 101.5% to $2.68. The company filed proxy statement for annual meeting after the market close on Monday.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 58.1% to $14.04. iSpecimen shares jumped over 80% on Monday after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) jumped 49.6% to $1.87 after a Zack's Small Cap research note showed a $9 price target on the stock.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) gained 44.2 to $9.20. Gracell Biotech said members of its senior mgmt. team, including, Chair, CEO, CFO, Chief Medical Officer intend to use personal funds to buy up to $2 million in company’s ADSs in open market over next 3 months.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares climbed 42.4% to $9.23 after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) gained 27.8% to $4.68 after reporting unaudited Q3 results.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) surged 17.5% to $98.15 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) gained 16.9% to $5.43 after the company announced it was awarded a pilot project with the Department of Defense to prototype fuel-saving technology for tactical vehicles.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) jumped 13% to $3.47. Zacks Small-Cap Research set $27 valuation on MediciNova.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 10.4% to $0.5139. The FDA has signed off Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to initiate Phase 2 study of TNX-1900 for migraine.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) gained 9.7% to $3.7350.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) jumped 9.5% to $51.88. XPeng reported third-quarter revenues that exceeded expectations but the loss per share trailed expectations. The company's gross margins expanded both sequentially and year-over-year.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) gained 9.1% to $43.55 following Q3 results.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 8.3% to $0.8991. Soligenix recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 8.2% to $5.31 after climbing 9% on Monday.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) surged 8.1% to $284.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) gained 6.6% to $60.71. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $55, implying a 31.7% upside.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares fell 29.9% to $19.77. The company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 23.7% to $8.92. Greenland Technologies will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 23% to $30.00. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $9 per share.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) dipped 18% to $12.25.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 17.2% to $200.66. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. The company reported its customers that contribute more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months totaled 2,507, up 94% year-over-year. B of A Securities downgraded Zoom from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $385 to $270.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fell 16.3% to $115.53 after the company reported third-quarter FY22 Enterprise sales growth of 0.5% year-on-year, to $11.91 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $11.56 billion. Enterprise comparable sales increased 1.6% versus 23.0% growth last year.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) declined 16% to $39.56 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dropped 15.9% to $3.28. Vinco Ventures reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11.5% year-on-year, to $2.23 million.
  • Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) dipped 14.5% to $11.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) dropped 13.5% to $29.63
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 11.7% to $2.03. PainReform recently posted a net loss of $5.5 million during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 11% to $33.19. Urban Outfitters posted upbeat earnings and sales results for the third quarter. Its same-store sales climbed 14.6% year-over-year during the quarter.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares fell 9.2% to $17.20 after declining 28% on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals said it has enrolled and randomized over 75% of the 675 patients planned for its Phase 3 ORA-D-013-1 study of its oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) declined 9.1% to $127.49 following Q3 results.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) dropped 9.1% to $45.22 following Q4 results.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) fell 8.7% to $73.93. Andrew R Heyer, Insider at Lovesac, made a large insider sell on November 19, according to a new SEC filing.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 8% to $0.8101. Adamis Pharmaceuticals said sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 came in at $3.4 million.
  • Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 7.9% to $91.81. Hibbett is expected to issue its Q3 earnings release before the market opens on December 3, 2021.

