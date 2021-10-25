 Skip to main content

55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 5:28am   Comments
Gainers

  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares jumped 471.2% to close at $8.74 on Friday. Phunware shares jumped over 45% on Thursday, possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition as traders circulated an article from May 2020 highlight a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 107% to settle at $94.20. Digital World Acquisition surged around 357% on Thursday following an announcement the company will merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) jumped 42.4% to close at $4.80 as traders circulated a report indicating Donald Trump Jr. in 2012 entered a two-year consulting agreement with the company. Trump-related stocks have surged today in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares rose 41.4% to close at $4.13. WHE Agency parent company Creatd signed creator Alexis LaRue. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
  • Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) climbed 28.6% to close at $37.43. Portillo's rose 45% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 28.5% to close at $4.56. Grom Social Enterprises amended private placement to increase total raise to up to $10.4 million.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) climbed 27.6% to settle at $2.66.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 26.8% to close at $28.00. Bristol-Myers is said to make a takeover approach to Aurinia, Bloomberg reported.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) shares jumped 26.7% to close at $4.70. Salem Media shares being traded as another sympathy play with momentum in Digital World Acquisition shares.
  • Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) surged 22% to settle at $4.24 on above-average volume.
  • Babylon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BBLN) gained 18.5% to close at $10.90.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) surged 18.4% to close at $2.96 on abnormally-high volume.
  • Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) gained 15.7% to close at $11.69. CEO Patrick Orlando is Chairman and COE of Digital World Acquisition Corp.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose 14.3% to close at $5.19 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $5 to $6.5.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) gained 14% to settle at $9.15.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) surged 13.7% to close at $68.86 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) climbed 13.3% to close at $6.99 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 12.7% to close at $23.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 12.3% to close at $3.28.
  • Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) gained 11.2% to settle at $10.71. Athira Pharma reported completion of enrollment in Phase 2 ACT-AD trial evaluating ATH-1017 for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company announced the appointment of Mark Litton, who was serving as the company's chief operating officer, as its chief executive officer.
  • WeWork (NYSE: WE) gained 10.5% to close at $13.02 after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
  • Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) jumped 10.2% to close at $21.98. Treace announced grant of additional U.S. patent on instrumented bunion correction.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) gained 9.4% to settle at $56.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 6.3% to close at $0.8784 after the company announced distribution agreements in key Asia-Pacific markets.

 

Losers

  • Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) shares fell 57.4% to close at $1.63 on Friday after the company reported interim results for the MET642 Phase 2a trial in patients with NASH and announced a strategic reprioritization of its clinical development programs.
  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 38.5% to close at $5.62 after dropping over 50% on Thursday.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) dropped 36.2% to settle at $6.91 after the company announced topline results for its Phase 2 clinical trial of OTX-CSI for the treatment of dry eye disease did not meet the primary endpoint.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares dipped 26.6% to close at $55.14. Snap reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) fell 26.4% to close at $27.40 after the company cut its Q3 2021 revenue guidance, noting 'greater than anticipated global supply constraints.'
  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) dropped 25% to settle at $9.00 after pricing its IPO at $12 per share.
  • Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SGAM) fell 24.8% to close at $9.62 after surging 33% on Thursday.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares dipped 24.6% to close at $6.77 after the company announced Q3 earnings results.
  • Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) fell 23.8% to close at $7.78.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dropped 23.4% to settle at $27.40 after the company cut its Q3 2021 revenue guidance, noting 'greater than anticipated global supply constraints.'
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) declined 21.8% to close at $4.01 after the company provided an update on balstilimab development.
  • Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) fell 19.9% to close at $68.01 after the company, and EagleClaw, announced an all-stock business combination.
  • Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP) dropped 19.2% to settle at $8.44. Big Cypress Acquisition stockholders recently approved business combination with SAB Biotherapeutics.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) declined 17.6% to close at $7.52 after jumping more than 20% on Thursday.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dropped 17.2% to close at $5.05.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) declined 15.8% to close at $4.90. Nutriband received additional $2,062,500 from exercise of warrants.
  • ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) fell 15.8% to settle at $1.76.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 15.2% to settle at $1.62. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced completion of BayMedica acquisition.
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 14.4% to close at $2.02. Sio Gene Therapies recently announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for its investigational AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 14.3% to settle at $30.80. Mesabi Trust recently declares a $1.42/unit dividend.
  • Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) dropped 14.1% to close at $8.23. Shapeways Holdings S-1 recently showed registration for 35.5 million share and 4 million warrants to buy shares shelf offering.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 13.8% to close at $8.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. Following earnings, B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 13.7% to close at $1.95. ION Geophysical recently issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 13.4% to close at $5.19. The company recently reported the CEO and CFO resigned and transitioned into other roles within the company at Vinco Venture's parent company ZASH Global Media and a Vinco Ventures subsidiary, Cryptyde.
  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) dropped 11.1% to close at $2.96.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares declined 11.7% to close at $49.46. Intel reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) fell 11.3% to close at $18.65. Ventyx Biosciences gained 31% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 11.1% to close at $1.44 after declining over 10% on Thursday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 10.9% to close at $1.56 after dipping over 10% on Thursday.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) fell 10.2% to close at $26.51.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) fell 8% to close at $1.15. The FDA recently granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss issued raised in the FDA's Complete Response Letter related to vicineum.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

