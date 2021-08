Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 58 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

(NYSE:PHG). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO).

(NASDAQ:MOHO). Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 77.15% to reach its 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares moved down 3.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.06, drifting down 3.44%.

(NYSE:PHG) shares moved down 3.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.06, drifting down 3.44%. Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.87 and moving down 0.83%.

(NYSE:CPB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.87 and moving down 0.83%. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.

(NYSE:DNB) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:ARVL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 0.54%. Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.50 and moving down 13.96%.

(NYSE:AYX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.50 and moving down 13.96%. Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares fell to $59.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:ARNA) shares fell to $59.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%. Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving up 0.2%.

(NYSE:ENIC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving up 0.2%. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares hit a yearly low of $25.70. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

(NYSE:EQC) shares hit a yearly low of $25.70. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares moved down 16.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.97, drifting down 16.84%.

(NASDAQ:MRCY) shares moved down 16.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.97, drifting down 16.84%. Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares fell to $15.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:DNUT) shares fell to $15.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.81 and moving down 17.43%.

(NYSE:OCFT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.81 and moving down 17.43%. EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock drifted down 1.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.77.

(NASDAQ:EVGO) stock drifted down 1.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.77. Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.25. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.25. The stock was up 0.19% on the session. BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares hit a yearly low of $11.38. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BTRS) shares hit a yearly low of $11.38. The stock was up 1.13% on the session. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.74. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DCPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.74. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.02. The stock traded down 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:SHEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.02. The stock traded down 1.69%. Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.6%.

(NASDAQ:IMCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.6%. View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares fell to $5.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.

(NASDAQ:VIEW) shares fell to $5.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.75. The stock traded up 1.26%.

(NASDAQ:HRTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.75. The stock traded up 1.26%. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell to $5.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell to $5.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.2%. Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) shares hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EM) shares hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.11 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.17%.

(NASDAQ:CVGW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.11 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.17%. Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares set a new yearly low of $19.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KNTE) shares set a new yearly low of $19.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock drifted down 77.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.85.

(NASDAQ:ZY) stock drifted down 77.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.85. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock drifted down 2.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.54.

(NASDAQ:MRSN) stock drifted down 2.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.54. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Wednesday, moving down 13.17%.

(NASDAQ:RYTM) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.75 on Wednesday, moving down 13.17%. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) shares hit a yearly low of $16.70. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VITL) shares hit a yearly low of $16.70. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:LVOX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

(NYSE:ORC) shares hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) stock drifted up 1.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.22.

(NASDAQ:CARA) stock drifted up 1.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.22. TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.85 and moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:TCVA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.85 and moving 0.0% (flat). Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.90 and moving down 2.23%.

(NASDAQ:AMYT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.90 and moving down 2.23%. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.50. The stock traded up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ:OYST) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.50. The stock traded up 1.17%. Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 23.11%.

(NYSE:ESGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 23.11%. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.01. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTSO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.01. The stock was down 2.34% on the session. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:AVRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.32%. Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares were down 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.42.

(NASDAQ:ATER) shares were down 4.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.42. Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:PBYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 0.07%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.64. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.64. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:NGL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.87 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.62%.

(AMEX:LSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.87 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.62%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares fell to $6.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%.

(NYSE:HRTG) shares fell to $6.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.63%. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:CABA) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) stock hit $5.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.88%.

(NASDAQ:QIPT) stock hit $5.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.88%. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares fell to $4.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.

(NASDAQ:ORPH) shares fell to $4.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PROG) shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock traded down 5.41%.

(NASDAQ:ENSC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05. The stock traded down 5.41%. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OTIC) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. Document Security Systems (AMEX:DSS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.34. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

(AMEX:DSS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.34. The stock was down 1.46% for the day. Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares fell to $8.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.83%.

(NASDAQ:BPTS) shares fell to $8.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.83%. Engine Media Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.76 and moving down 0.91%.

(NASDAQ:GAME) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.76 and moving down 0.91%. IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.29.

(NASDAQ:IRCP) shares were down 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.29. Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:PULM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.58. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.

(NYSE:WPG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.58. The stock was down 1.25% for the day. Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.

(AMEX:MITQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.31% for the day. ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares fell to $0.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.56%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.