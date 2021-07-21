62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares surged 208% to settle at $10.04 on Tuesday as the company said it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the treatment of fibromyalgia with its wearable neurostimulation technology.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) jumped 44.6% to close at $7.00 as the company signed a definitive agreement with LSB Funding LLC to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock. The company also plans to pay 0.3:1 special common stock dividend to existing common stockholders.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares jumped 40.8% to close at $3.97 on Tuesday.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 36.9% to settle at $4.49.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) jumped 34.1% to close at $15.39 after the company announced a top 10 global automaker will be sampling B-TRAN devices for electric vehicle drivetrain, power conversion, circuit protection and other EV applications.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 24.7% to close at $4.19 in sympathy with its peers in the opioid space, which reached a settlement with the state of New York and are expected to reach a settlement with other states this week.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 24.5% to close at $43.09. The company late Monday also announced an agreement to reopen the Grove Theatre and The Americana at Brand Theatre in the Los Angeles Area in August.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) surged 24% to close at $9.10. Quantum Computing recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) jumped 20% to settle at $12.12. Popular Twitter account, Will Meade, discussed the stock as a COVID play.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) jumped 18.4% to settle at $20.10. Three stock-keeping units of Vazalore, PLx Pharma’s first and only FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules, will be available in over 8,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance stores nationwide later in August.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) jumped 18.1% to settle at $5.61.
- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) gained 17.9% to close at $19.82.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 17.8% to settle at $11.04.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TPHS) gained 17.8% to close at $2.52.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) jumped 17.5% to close at $3.82.
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) gained 17.2% to settle at $14.93 as the company announced new preclinical data from its ongoing pancreatic cancer collaboration with the Pancreatic Cancer Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) gained 16.9% to close at $12.16. Impel NeuroPharma recently entered into a $50 million debt financing agreement with Oxford Finance LLC and Silicon Valley Bank.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) jumped 16.8% to close at $13.36.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) gained 15.4% to settle at $3.15.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) rose 15% to close at $5.59.
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) gained 14.7% to settle at $8.02 as the company said first patient was treated in pivotal trial for FemaSeed.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) jumped 14.5% to close at $12.10.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) surged 14.4% to close at $248.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) gained 14.4% to settle at $10.20.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) surged 14.4% to close at $98.75 as the market rebounded after dipping on Monday.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 14.2% to settle at $4.66.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) surged 13.8% to close at $7.63.
- Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWND) rose 13.6% to close at $9.88. Tailwind Acquisition reported adjournment of special meeting of stockholders.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 13.3% to close at $12.58.
- Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) jumped 12.1% to close at $35.06. The company recently priced its IPO at $24 a share.
- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) gained 11.9% to close at $45.60 as the company agreed to acquire the assets of Naples Boat Mart to expand its presence on the West Coast of Florida for an undisclosed sum.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) surged 10.5% to settle at $34.95 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $51.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 9.6% to close at $15.59.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) rose 9.5% to close at $20.78. Tupperware Brands last month announced the prepayment of term loan debt and $250 million share repurchase authorization.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) shares gained 9% to close at $18.14 after the company reported the pre-clinical testing results of its antibody cocktail. Immunome announced that its three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, demonstrated neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. The company also said that IMM-BCP-01 showed in-vitro activity via non-neutralizing mechanisms.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) rose 8% to settle at $13.23 after climbing 11% on Monday.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) rose 5.7% to close at $15.85.
Losers
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares tumbled 73.9% to close at $2.01 on Tuesday after the company announced it received an FDA letter regarding the NDA for tenapanor indicating deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. Piper Sandler and Wedbush downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 49.9% to close at $4.26 after the company said CEO Jack B. Blount has left the company. The company also reported weak preliminary sales for the second quarter.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 37.9% to close at $2.74 after the company priced 2.437 million shares at $3.48 per share.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 30.4% to close at $5.79 after surging around 44% on Monday.
- N-able Inc. (NASDAQ: NABL) fell 21.9% to close at $12.50.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) dropped 21.3% to close at $6.30 as the company priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dipped 21.2% to close at $5.82.
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) dropped 19.9% to settle at $50.52 after five of seven Gaston, NC board commissioners said they may delay or block the company's planned mine.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 19.5% to close at $3.30. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a multi-year distribution agreement with Rigour International for expansion in Asia.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) dropped 18.1% to close at $12.20 on below-average volume.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 16.6% to close at $10.32. NRX Pharmaceuticals recently announced it presented evidence that its ZYESAMI helps prevent "Cytokine Storm" in patients with COVID-19.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 16.3% to close at $2.06. Chembio filing showed registration for $60 million common stock offering.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 16.1% to close at $8.32.
- Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 15.8% to close at $0.62 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering of common stock to $7.0 million.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 14.9% to close at $4.84 after jumping over 38% on Monday.
- Glaukos Corporation (NASDAQ: GKOS) dipped 14.9% to close at $47.93 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) fell 13.3% to settle at $17.43 on below-average volume.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 12.7% to close at $9.00.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) dropped 12.5% to close at $1.82.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) fell 11.9% to close at $6.43.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) dipped 11.4% to close at $2.64.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) fell 10.4% to settle at $9.67.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 10.2% to close at $1.49 after tumbling around 22% on Monday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares fell 8.6% to close at $5.84. Aehr Test Systems shares jumped around 88% on Monday after the company announced it received a $10.8 million order for production test and burn-in of silicon carbide power for semiconductors for electric vehicles.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) fell 4.4% to close at $158.49 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY21.
