40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares jumped 68.8% to $25.49 after gaining 23% on Thursday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) gained 26% to $2.5817 after the company disclosed results from a PROMISE study evaluating its Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days. The Eversense CGM is a continuous glucose monitoring device.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) jumped 24.5% to $2.9100.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares gained 24.5% to $4.1450.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 21% to $9.18.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) jumped 18.6% to $3.3699.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) gained 17.2% to $34.88 after the company disclosed Phase 1/2a interim data for Cullinan Pearl's CLN-081 in NSCLC EGFR Exon 20 patients.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares rose 17% to $12.84.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 16.3% to $4.78. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Performant Financial with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 16.1% to $3.53.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 14.5% to $223.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 14% to $309.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued upbeat FY22 guidance.
- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) gained 13% to $16.07 following Q1 results.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) surged 12.7% to $185.80.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares rose 11.9% to $2.36. The company reported NB Alternatives GP Holdings bought 1,268,115 shares at an average price of $2.86.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 11.1% to $3.60
- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) rose 10% to $78.71. Envestnet will replace TCF Financial Corp in the S&P MidCap 400 effective Wednesday, June 9.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) gained 9.9% to $10.85. The company recently reported Q4 results.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 9.3% to $1.64 after surging 23% on Thursday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 7.6% to $1.27. Idera Pharma’s Form 4 filing from the company Director, Michael Dougherty, showed the purchase of 85,000 shares of common stock.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 7.6% to $9.81. Clean Energy Fuels shares gained 12% on Thursday amid rumors Craig-Hallum mentioned natural gas as a low-risk decarbonization path for fleets and mentioned the company as a 'partner of choice.'
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 6.5% to $39.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance .
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 4.3% to $13.60. Coherus and Junshi Bio disclosed that toripalimab in combo with chemo met primary endpoint as the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 4% to $184.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) tumbled 24.4% to $2.3650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) dipped 23.4% to $5.15 after the company presented new clinical data from NT219 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares dipped 21.8% to $16.38 after the company presented updated interim clinical data for the PSMA-targeting TriTAC® HPN424 at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 16.3% to $2.9217 after jumping 40% on Thursday.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) dropped 15.3% to $27.85 after climbing 18% on Thursday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 13.5% to $1.21 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- BK Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: BKTI) dropped 13.3% to $3.47 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) dropped 13% to $66.90. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from Outperform to Peer Perform.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) fell 11.2% to $5.37. BriaCell Therapeutics recently reported private placement of 5.17 million units at $5.26 per unit.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dipped 10.7% to $29.66 after dropping 13% on Thursday.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) fell 10.5% to $20.31.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) dipped 10.2% to $4.39.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 9.9% to $31.13.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) dropped 9.9% to $1.92.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 8% to $27.94.
- Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares fell 6.5% to $37.99 after the company issued weak Q2 EPS guidance.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas