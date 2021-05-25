42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 28.4% to $10.17 following reports indicating equipment billings increased 50% in April compared to the prior year's period.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) gained 23.9% to $13.40. Friedman Industries said it sees Q4 earnings of $1.37 to $1.52 per share.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares jumped 22.4% to $9.77. FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss Provention Bio’s BLA for teplizumab intravenous infusion, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes mellitus in at-risk individuals. The FDA will release a briefing document prepared by FDA staffers that will provide background and other information for deliberation by the FDA panel.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) surged 19.4% to $13.07.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) gained 19% to $69.22 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) surged 18.9% to $1.1382 after the company announced the move towards full electrification of its portfolio.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares gained 18.6% to $5.87 after India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization approved the company’s marketing application for Amphotericin B Liposome for 50mg Injection for immediate import to aid in the country's emergency of acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage..
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) gained 17% to $20.29 after the company reported Q1 results.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares rose 16.3% to $10.55 after dropping over 18% on Monday.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) gained 15.2% to $4.03.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 15.1% to $1.37.
- Comstock Mining Inc (NASDAQ: LODE) gained 14.7% to $4.0427. The company recently released Q1 results.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 13.2% to $19.40 following Q1 results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) jumped 12.7% to $11.81. Opera, last week, received Nasdaq notification of non-compliance with listing rule 5250(c)(1).
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares rose 12.3% to $39.94 after dropping over 17% on Monday.
- Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) surged 11.9% to $15.18.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) climbed 10.6% to $12.45.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) climbed 10.3% to $3.4214.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) gained 9.7% to $2.8192.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 9.5% to $9.01 after the company announced the acquisition of JSI Store Fixtures from RFE Investment Partners for a cash purchase price of $90 million.
- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 9.1% to $2.5625 following Q1 results. The company reported a rise in quarterly sales.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) gained 8.2% to $5.41. TrueCar said it expects total new vehicle sales rising 36% for May.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares rose 7.5% to $57.77 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire House & Garden for $125 million.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) rose 6.6% to $215.83 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects FY21 earnings of $7.20 to $7.50 per share.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) shares rose 5.1% to $20.03. GSX Techedu is expected to report Q1 results on May 26.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 5% to $9.58. The company recently reported Q1 results.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 4.2% to $27.88 after the company announced it received FDA Fast Track designation for apitegromab for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy.
Losers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 16.3% to $3.44 after climbing 38% on Monday.
- Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) shares dropped 15% to $44.26.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 14.1% to $8.31 after the company reported a wider loss for the first quarter.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dipped 13.8% to $9.15 after dropping 32% on Monday.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) tumbled 12.3% to $25.70. The company recently said Efabless announced the launch of ChipIgnite with the company to bring chip creation to masses.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 11.7% to $7.63 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) dipped 11.3% to $73.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell 11.2% to $17.23. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $65 to $35.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) declined 10.5% to $5.26. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $27 to $12.
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) dropped 9.9% to $3.9699.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) tumbled 9.7% to $15.70. HyreCar recently announced that it has renewed its Automobile Liability Insurance Program with Apollo 1969 of Lloyd’s until 2023 at current rates.
- Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) fell 9.6% to $6.78 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) dropped 9.3% to $2.54. The company recently highlighted interim Phase I clinical trial progress for ALS-4 and Pre-IND progress for SACT-1.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 9.1% to $0.6759. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently announced that it resubmitted its ZIMHI new drug application to the FDA for the treatment of Opoid overdose.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) fell 8% to $82.75 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
