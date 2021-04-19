42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) shares jumped 52.6% to $21.73 after the company enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by HPS Investment Partners for $23.50 per share in cash.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) gained 33.2% to $22.95 after the company announced it would be acquired by Herman Miller for $11 in cash and 0.32 shares of the combined company per Knoll share owned.
- American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) shares climbed 26% to $20.34 after the company reported Q1 earnings and also signed a merger agreement with Bank of Marin Bancorp.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) gained 19.2% to $32.50. Chemomab Therapeutics recently filed for resale of up to 7.213 million ADSs by selling shareholders.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 17.8% to $10.50 after dipping around 25% on Friday.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 17.4% to $2.5699.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) gained 16.6% to $12.99 after the company announced it would provide Amazon with renewable natural gas.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) gained 13.5% to $3.44.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) surged 13.2% to $14.88 after climbing over 20% on Friday.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) gained 12.1% to $22.42 after multiple firms initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish rating.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 12% to $173.21 after CEO George Sherman announced he would resign and the company reiterated it ‘has been evaluating executive leadership to ensure the Company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements.’
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 11.6% to $2.69.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 11.6% to $3.46.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) surged 10.8% to $44.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised 2021 motorcycle revenue guidance.
- Largo Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGO) gained 10.7% to $17.10. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) climbed 9.8% to $9.68. Clover Health Investments has popped up on the list of top trending stocks on r/WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum that conducted a short squeeze in shares of GameStop earlier in the year.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) gained 9.3% to $17.68 after the company said its football club would participate in a new mid-week competition.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 8.7% to $1.0650 after the company announced a licensing agreement for an antiviral inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 8.1% to $0.443 after the company submitted an application to join the Nasdaq. InspireMD, last week, announced a 1-for-15 reverse split of its common stock effective April 26.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 7% to $5.34 after the company reported a strong demand for its paid tests based on the cancer differentiation analysis technology (CDA) technology during the first quarter.
Losers
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) shares fell 30.3% to $81.57 after the company announced CSL Pharma has informed the company of its intent to not renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics for the use of PCS2 plasma collection system devices.
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) shares tumbled 23.8% to $19.31 after tumbling 30% on Friday.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) dropped 17.7% to $25.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares surged 74% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) dropped 16.6% to $3.92 after the FDA requested additional information on the company's CAR-T Therapy. The FDA also announced that its study would be placed on a Clinical Hold pending submission of additional information.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) shares declined 15.8% to $8.40 following insider buying from Marc Feldmann, a director on the company's board, and Jonathan Rothbard, the company's chief scientific officer.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dipped 14.4% to $3.2273. SG Blocks recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) fell 13.8% to $13.95 after jumping 31% on Friday.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dropped 13.3% to $6.59. Diginex said its EQUOS Crypto Exchange had total volumes of over $1 billion in April to date.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) declined 13% to $8.67. LifeMD said it sees Q1 sales of $18.2 million.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 12.5% to $11.92 amid a decline in price of major cryptocurrencies.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 11.9% to $3.40. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares climbed around 35% on Friday after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with SharpLink.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) declined 11.8% to $7.02.
- The9 Limited(NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 11.7% to $18.43.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 11.3% to $34.57 amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin. The company’s stock dropped around 8% on Friday after Turkey announced the ban of Cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) dipped 11.2% to $39.32 after the company announced it would acquire Knoll for $1.8 billion in cash and stock.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 10.5% to $39.96 amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) dropped 10.5% to $4.59.
- Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 9.8% to $9.02. Lordstown Motors said on Sunday its electric pickup truck Endurance, which competed in the off-road desert race SCORE International San Felipe 250, failed to cross the finish line in Baja California, Mexico.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 8.8% to $3.42. Future FinTech Group reported the closing of the acquisition of Sichuan Ticode Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd..
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) dropped 8.3% to $106.62 after the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned people not to use Peloton treadmills around small children or pets.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 8.2% to $12.22 after dropping over 6% on Friday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 6% to $4.27. The company, last week, said FDA is still reviewing its NDA resubmission for IV tramadol and has not provided a decision.
