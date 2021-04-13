55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) jumped 29.4% to settle at $27.94. Celcuity shares climbed 51% on Friday after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib. Separately, Celcuity reported positive preliminary data for the 103 patients enrolled in the expansion portion of an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating gedatolisib, plus Ibrance and endocrine therapy, in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 27% to close at $10.91 after the company said the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for over-the-counter sale of its LUCIRA CHECK IT test kit that delivers PCR quality molecular accuracy.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares climbed 25.2% to close at $6.96 on Monday after the company's 13D filing showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company on Friday.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 23% to settle at $11.98.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 23% to close at $7.91.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) jumped 19.9% to settle at $30.98 after PLBY Group, last week, announced that it entered into an aircraft purchase agreement with an unaffiliated, third-party seller.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 18% to close at $3.15.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) surged 18% to close at $1.44 after the company announced it would acquire Jishengtai to expand its fully digitized securities brokerage and wealth management platform. PINTEC is expected to report full year 2020 financial results on April 14, 2021.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) jumped 17.9% to settle at $25.00 after the company announced the acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) climbed 17.7% to close at $11.82 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $18 per share.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) gained 17.6% to settle at $19.22. GreenBox POS recently announced reaching of final terms in ChargeSavvy acquisition.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) jumped 16.9% to close at $1.45 after dropping 10% on Friday. Color Star Technology recently signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong University of Art & Design to offer online courses and related services.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) gained 16.1% to settle at $3.24 after one of its investments, GreenFirst Forest Products, announced an acquisition of forest and paper product assets in Ontario and Quebec from Rayonier Advanced Materials.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) gained 16% to close at $52.85. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmed plans to buy Nuance Communications.
- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS) jumped 15.1% to close at $12.49. Topps on Monday unveiled its first non-fungible token plans for Major League Baseball. The move comes after a week after announcing a SPAC merger with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II to bring the iconic trading card company.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) gained 14.1% to settle at $7.87.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) rose 12.4% to close at $37.03. DiaSorin S.p.A. announced plans to acquire Luminex for a price of $37.00 per share in an all-cash deal.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) gained 12.4% to close at $10.15. Mechanical Technology’s EcoChain acquired 11.2 Petahash in SHA-256 bitcoin miners and 235 Gigahash in Scrypt Litecoin Miners for $545,000 in cash and $210,000 in common stock.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) surged 10.7% to settle at $4.12 after the company announced it has expanded its patent portfolio through the purchase of five patents in the area of search and classification algorithms.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 9.4% to close at $3.42.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) climbed 9.3% to settle at $244.01 as investors cheered the record $2.8 billion fine slapped on China's biggest e-commerce company as a result of an anti-monopoly investigation and hoped it could be the end of the regulatory troubles for ace entrepreneur Jack Ma’s company.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 7.9% to close at $65.92 after the company raised 2021 and 2022 sales expectations.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 7.2% to settle at $17.20. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) gained 4.2% to settle at $22.39 after the company announced it would merge with BancorpSouth Bank. Cadence shareholders will receive $1.25 and 0.7 BancorpSouth shares per Cadence share owned.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares dipped 79.5% to settle at $18.00 on Monday.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares tumbled 39.5% to settle at $80.36 on Monday after the company said it will not be able to provide its Zio XT device to Medicare patients if reimbursement rates remain unchanged. Baird maintained iRhythm Technologies with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $170 to $80.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 29.5% to settle at $13.14 following Q4 results. The company reported Q4 sales of RMB38.2 million, down from RMB463.2 million year-over-year.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 27% to close at $39.15. Greenwich LifeSciences shares gained 6% on Friday after the company reported robust immune response from its Phase IIb data supporting the GP2 clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over 5 years of follow-up.
- VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) fell 26.8% to close at $17.74. VectivBio shares gained over 42% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) dropped 24.8% to close at $3.92 after climbing 19% on Friday.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) tumbled 21.5% to settle at $8.30. The company announced the presentation of new translational data from its Phase 1b trial of vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASXC) fell 21.1% to close at $2.06.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) fell 20.9% to settle at $2.20.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 20% to close at $26.41.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 18.7% to settle at $3.26. Oncolytics Biotech, together with SOLTI, announced new clinical data from the AWARE-1 window-of-opportunity breast cancer study evaluating pelareorep plus checkpoint blockade therapy.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 18.2% to settle at $6.76.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) dropped 18.1% to settle at $2.13.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) fell 17.9% to close at $18.80.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) dropped 17.2% to close at $12.73.
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) dipped 15.8% to settle at $26.41.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) dropped 15.7% to close at $9.98.
- Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) fell 15.6% to close at $12.05.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) tumbled 15.3% to settle at $2.88.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) dropped 15.2% to close at $6.63. The company recently released Q4 results.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) fell 15% to settle at $29.20.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) tumbled 14.8% to close at $4.13. The company recently reported Q2 results.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) dropped 14.3% to settle at $13.95 after reporting Q3 results. The company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) fell 14% to close at $3.51.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 13% to close at $17.19 amid worse-than-expected financial results from cannabis company Aphria.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 12.6% to settle at $18.56 following steep declines in the broader Indian stock market amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 11.3% to settle at $1.42. TD Holdings said it received NASDAQ notice on late filing of its Form 10-K.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) fell 11.3% to settle at $2.43. Novo Integrated Sciences shares tumbled around 24% on Friday after the company reported pricing of $8 million registered direct offering at $3.35 per share.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 11% to close at $2.44. Phio Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a FY20 loss of $1.92 per share.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 10.9% to close at $141.09. Ascendiant Capital downgraded GameStop from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 7.9% to close at $4.21. Genetic Technologies gained around 7% on Friday as the company said it has completed all validation for its COVID-19 risk test.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas