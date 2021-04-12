51 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) shares climbed 50.9% to close at $21.60 on Friday after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib. Separately, Celcuity reported positive preliminary data for the 103 patients enrolled in the expansion portion of an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating gedatolisib, plus Ibrance and endocrine therapy, in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.
- VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) gained 42.5% to close at $24.23 as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) surged 29.8% to settle at $31.95 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $42 per share.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) jumped 25.1% to close at $6.43 after dropping over 10% on Thursday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) surged 23.5% to settle at $9.74 after the company announced initial clinical data from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells pre-complexed with Affimed's innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 (CD16A/CD30).
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) rose 22.6% to close at $7.76.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) gained 19% to close at $5.21.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) surged 18.8% to close at $10.44.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) gained 18.3% to settle at $12.15.
- United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares jumped 16% to close at $49.05 after dipping over 48% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) surged 15.5% to close at $16.40.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 15.3% to settle at $23.00.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged 14.9% to settle at $71.75. BTIG maintained Lovesac with a Buy and raised the price target from $62 to $77.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) rose 14.8% to close at $28.00.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 14.5% to close at $7.96 as traders circulated Agora note saying company is a 'new buy.'
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) surged 14.4% to settle at $13.90.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 13.6% to close at $18.90.
- Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) gained 12.9% to close at $17.30. Rice Acquisition, last week, reported a merger agreement to combine Aria Energy and Archaea Energy into the industry-leading renewable natural gas platform.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) rose 12.6% to settle at $23.31 after the company announced it acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) climbed 11.8% to settle at $10.77. The company recently named Mike Riccio as Chief Financial Officer.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 11.5% to settle at $9.01.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 9.5% to settle at $5.09 after the company reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 9.2% to close at $11.84.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) climbed 7.3% to close at $4.88 as the company reported a 22.9% year-over-year surge in same store sales for its Good Times brand during its second fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2021.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 6.5% to close at $4.57 as the company said it has completed all validation for its COVID-19 risk test.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) rose 6.1% to close at $53.60 after the company disclosed the abstract results of the final 5 year immune response data of the Phase IIb clinical trial at the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 6.1% to close at $4.71. GeoVax recently announced it received a Notice of Allowance for its Hepatitis B vaccine patent.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares gained 5.7% to close at $1.49 after jumping 15% on Thursday.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 5.4% to close at $9.91 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $27 price target.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) fell 23.8% to settle at $13.26 after dropping 15% on Thursday. Franklin Wireless was recently informed regarding battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) shares tumbled 23.5% to close at $2.74 after the company reported pricing of $8 million registered direct offering at $3.35 per share.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) dipped 19% to close at $4.86 after jumping over 30% on Thursday. The company recently announced data from a sciatic nerve preclinical study designed to evaluate Probudur, Virpax's liposomal bupivacaine product candidate.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) dropped 18.6% to close at $1.4250 after the company reported pricing of $12 million public offering of common stock.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dropped 17.8% to close at $8.00 after the company said it has been notified by the FDA that it has identified deficiencies in the company's biologic license application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes. The identified deficiencies preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time, the company said, citing the FDA.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) dipped 17.3% to close at $48.93.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) fell 16.6% to close at $45.90 after jumping over 111% on Thursday.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 16.4% to close at $8.27 after the company reported receipt of Nasdaq notice of deficiency for failure to hold an annual meeting of shareholders.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) dipped 15.3% to close at $16.05.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) dropped 14.1% to settle at $68.49.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) tumbled 13.9% to settle at $10.85 after the company late Thursday said an audit committee found previously-issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) dropped 13.7% to close at $5.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust agreed to amend management agreements with Five Star Senior Living Inc.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 13.6% to settle at $4.01.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 13.3% to close at $10.09 after dropping around 8% on Thursday.
- Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ: KARO) dropped 13% to settle at $30.87. The company recently priced its IPO at $28 per share.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) dropped 11.9% to settle at $37.41.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 11.6% to close at $8.26.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) dropped 11.5% to settle at $17.37.
- SemiLEDs Corporation(NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 11% to close at $4.85 after the company reported a Q2 loss of $0.06 per share.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares declined 9.5% to settle at $280.07 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 9.4% to close at $2.50. Salem Media recently reported a partnership with The Todd Starnes Podcast.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) dropped 7.1% to settle at $89.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas