54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) jumped 134.8% to $15.14 after the company reported 10 out of 12 patients with ventilator-dependent coronavirus infection survived following 2 intravenous infusions of company’s allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate Remestemcel-L
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares surged 56.4% to $0.2550.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) gained 46.8% to $39.79.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 35.5% to $37.24 after gaining over 36% on Thursday.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) climbed 31.8% to $4.60. Tarena announced plans to file fiscal year 2018 annual report on Form 20-F on April 24, 2020.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 30.5% to $3.55.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares climbed 24.8% to $0.3620 after jumping 123% on Thursday.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 24.2% to $2.7209.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) rose 23.4% to $9.44. Jefferies upgraded Calix from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $13.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) jumped 23.3% to $7.67.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares rose 20.9% to $12.52 after the company disclosed that it has secured a €50 million non-dilutive funding from the European Investment Bank to support its coronavirus project and Phase 3 studies.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 18% to $0.36 after jumping 42% on Thursday.
- TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) gained 17.7% to $6.58 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares surged 16.5% to $9.34. Overstock.com is expected to release Q1 earnings on April 30.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) rose 16.3% to $0.3374 after surging 38% on Thursday.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) gained 16% to $4.214.
- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) surged 15.7% to $13.40 after the company announced plans to acquire three casinos from Eldorado and Caesars. Caesars and VICI Properties report deal to sell Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino to Twin River.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) rose 15% to $44.91 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 15% to $6.13.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: RYCE) jumped 14.4% to $21.74.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares rose 14.2% to $0.4781 after gaining around 37% on Thursday.
- Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) gained 13.3% to $9.15 following Q1 results.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) jumped 13% to $118.22.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 13% to $3.03.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares jumped 12.7% to $2.7599.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 12.2% to $9.10 after the company reported a joint venture with ImmuneCyte to develop several convalescent plasma and antibody therapeutic approaches against coronavirus infection, which was featured on FOX40 news segment and other news outlets.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 11.5% to $13.01 after gaining around 14% on Thursday.
- CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) rose 11.4% to $0.4897 after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 11.3% to $111.10. It was reported earlier this week Starbucks will introduce three Beyond items in China and the company also announced a new $150 million revolving credit facility.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares rose 10.3% to $0.32 after gaining around 24% on Thursday.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 10% to $2.6950.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 9.5% to $5.51.
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) climbed 8.6% to $8.37 after the company's subsidiary VirtalClear submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for a phase 2 clinical trial of Merimepodib.
Losers
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares tumbled 32.7% to $1.1330 after climbing over 100% on Thursday.
- Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) fell 19.2% to $3.6699.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) dipped 19% to $6.14.
- Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) shares dropped 17.2% to $2.1950.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) tumbled 15% to $7.51.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares dipped 15% to $4.94 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE: SBS) fell 15% to $6.47.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) dropped 13.6% to $3.76.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) fell 13.4% to $10.80.
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) shares dipped 13.1% to $5.04. National Energy Services is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) dropped 13% to $3.03.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dipped 12.2% to $3.37.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) fell 12% to $3.10.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) shares declined 12% to $5.89.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dipped 11.1% to $112.21 after the company cut FY20 EPS guidance.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 11% to $0.2447. J.C. Penney is negotiating bankruptcy financing with banks for a debtor-in-possession loan to secure liquidity for operations during bankruptcy.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 10.5% to $1.9401.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 10.4% to $3.5401.
- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG) dropped 9.1% to $28.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 8.5% to $ 0.5278.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 7.5% to $2.3306 after rising over 55% on Thursday.
