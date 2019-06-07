44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) surges 112.8 percent to $0.30 after Diamond Investment Group reported a 12 percent stake in the company. FTD 50 LLC also disclosed a 12 percent stake in the company.
- Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SSFN) shares gained 72.8 percent to $15.38. Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CLBK) announced plans to buy Stewardship Financial for $15.75 per share in cash.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) rose 29 percent to $9.14 on continued strength after the company recently announced results from a preclinical study of CRV431 showing 'significantly decreased the extent of fibrosis in a second animal model of liver fibrosis.'
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 28 percent to $127.28 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares rose 21.8 percent to $96.72 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 20.7 percent to $6.34.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) climbed 18.6 percent to $3.95 after the company reported initiation of process to explore sale of its Asia-Pacific segment.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares rose 15.2 percent to $2.0850 after the company confirmed FDA approval for a non-adjunctive indication for the Eversense 90-day CGM system.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 14.4 percent to $21.35 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 14.2 percent to $2.3749.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 14.1 percent to $11.69 on continued momentum after the company's Phase 2 Study of LJPC-401 in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis showed statistical significance in primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 13.9 percent to $4.52 after the company signed a multi-year extraction agreement with Tilray.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 13.7 percent to $42.34 after the company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement to discover and develop gene editing therapies for the treatment of DMD and DM1.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) gained 13.4 percent to $15.03.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) climbed 12.7 percent to $4.27.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 11.2 percent to $6.63 after the company announced it will be acquired by Elliott at $6.50 per share.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 10.6 percent to $3.12.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) surged 10.2 percent to $11.75.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) gained 10.1 percent to $3.38.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares jumped 10 percent to $3.07.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) gained 8.8 percent to $160.81.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 8.5 percent to $98.95.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 8 percent to $2.7311.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares rose 7.9 percent to $5.47.
- Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) rose 6.4 percent to $22.92 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) rose 6.1 percent to $44.46 after the current CEO Brandicourt announced he would step down and Paul Hudson will be the new CEO on September 1st.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) gained 5.7 percent to $11.49 after the company announced an exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to its outstanding warrants with the goal of simplifying the company's capital structure and reduce dilution from the warrants.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 4.9 percent to $49.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) rose 4.7 percent to $228.22 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 4.6 percent to $9.55 after the WSJ reported the company is nearing a deal to merge with Eldorado Resorts. A New York Post report indicated Caesars stakeholder and activist investor Carl Icahn has rejected the deal.
Losers
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares dipped 19.3 percent to $7.32.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 17.5 percent to $1.6750. Charles & Colvard priced its 6.25 million share common stock offering at $1.60 per share.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) dropped 17 percent to $0.9375 on continued weakness after the FDA said an additional clinical trial of Iclaprim will be required before the agency can grant the company marketing approval for the drug, citing concerns about liver toxicity.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) fell 15.1 percent to $5.16.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) tumbled 14.3 percent to $2.11.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) dropped 14.2 percent to $27.26 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 13.7 percent to $47.27 after the company reported a quarter-over-quarter decline in subscription growth, offsetting strong Q1 earnings and upbeat Q2 guidance.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 12.6 percent to $5.47.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) dropped 8.8 percent to $5.19.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) tumbled 8 percent to $15.48.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $10.52.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) dropped 6.3 percent to $28.25 after the company announced that the board is no longer in talks for a potential transaction.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares declined 6.2 percent to $3.48 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $111 per share.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) shares fell 5.9 percent to $40.21 after declining 3.61 percent on Thursday.
