46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) shares surged 37.23 percent to close at $25.80 on Friday. Vicor reported Q4 earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.771 million.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares climbed 31.37 percent to close at $3.35 on Friday after the company issued an update on commercialization plans for Symjepi.
- Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ: FNGN) rose 27.88 percent to close at $38.30 as the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 23.84 percent to close at $59.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued first quarter and FY18 sales guidance ahead of consensus.
- Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares climbed 23.72 percent to close at $54.25. Universal Electronics posted in-line Q4 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares surged 20.08 percent to close at $8.85 on Friday.
- Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) surged 18.41 percent to close at $14.15 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) gained 17.59 percent to close at $3.90 as the company agreed to sell its St. Louis radio stations for $60 million.
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) rose 17.23 percent to close at $40.00. Blue Buffalo posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY18 forecast. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced plans to buy Blue Buffalo in a $8 million deal.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) jumped 17.1 percent to close at $35.75 after the company announced plans to acquire Tantan Limites.
- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) shares gained 15.88 percent to close at $52.55 following upbeat Q4 results. Integer's COO Jeremy Friedman will retire at the end of year.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) climbed 12.79 percent to close at $43.65 after the company reported Q4 results.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) gained 12.32 percent to close at $7.84 following Q4 results.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) gained 12.17 percent to close at $36.78 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Comps were up 11.6 percent in the quarter, ahead of the 8.6 percent comp estimate.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) rose 11.14 percent to close at $36.41 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares climbed 10.91percent to close at $61.48 after the company delivered a fourth-quarter sales beat and raised its sales outlook for the full fiscal year.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) gained 10.83 percent to close at $27.74 after reporting Q4 results.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) rose 10.54 percent to close at $18.14 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong FY18 guidance.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares gained 9.92 percent to close at $22.49.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 9.31 percent to close at $2.82.
- Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares gained 9.07 percent to close at $41.50 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) gained 8.3 percent to close at $11.35 after reporting better than expected sales in the fourth quarter.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) gained 7.95 percent to close at $30.40 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 7.9 percent to close at $5.3843 after the company disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation for GDC-0084.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) gained 6.54 percent to close at $53.56 on a Reuters report that the Nordstrom family is finalizing a take-private offer. The transaction price is yet unknown.
- CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP (NASDAQ: CLIR) rose 5.32 percent to close at $2.475. ClearSign Combustion priced its 5 million share offering at $2.25 per share.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares rose 5.27 percent to close at $165.90.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares gained 3.46 percent to close at $22.13 after the company posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares dipped 39.29 percent to close at $1.70 on Friday. Seven Stars expects FY17 sales of $125 million to $144 million and FY18 sales of $280 million.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) slipped 24.66 percent to close at $8.31. Data I/O reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $8.1 million.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) declined 15.82 percent to close at $130.40 despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 3 cents per share to 6 cents per share, but shares fell after the company issued soft FY18 sales guidance.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) shares fell 15.58 percent to close at $15.01 following weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) shares fell 14.78 percent to close at $22.20. Workiva posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) fell 13.98 percent to close at $42.75 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) shares declined 13.82 percent to close at $21.64. World Fuel Services reported Q4 earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $8.87 billion.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXR) fell 12.41 percent to close at $51.12 following Q4 results.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares dropped 11.45 percent to close at $37.05 after issuing weak first quarter guidance despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat.
- Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares declined 10.43 percent to close at $51.69. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares fell 9.79 percent to close at $8.75. MDC reported Q4 earnings of $3.30 per share on sales of $402.75 million.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 8.43 percent to close at $2.6005 on Friday.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) shares fell 8.01 percent to close at $8.73 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) declined 7.43 percent to close at $19.55 following Q4 results.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 5.82 percent to close at $42.37. Exact Sciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $87.4 million.
- Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) declined 5.13 percent to close at $44.38. Wingstop reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 5.07 percent to close at $26.02. Adamas Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $1.27 per share on sales of $568,000.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares declined 3.59 percent to close at $52.98. General Mills and Blue Buffalo Pet Products reached an agreement in which General Mills will buy the producer and seller of pet foods for $8 billion, or $40 per share.
