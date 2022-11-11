Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 63 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Algonquin Power AQN was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. Blue Apron Hldgs APRN 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 29.9% to reach a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Algonquin Power AQN shares hit a yearly low of $9.28. The stock was down 14.9% on the session.

shares moved down 5.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.20, drifting down 5.68%. EverCommerce EVCM stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 20.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was down 20.72% for the day. FIGS FIGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday morning, moving down 2.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Friday morning, moving down 2.59%. Expensify EXFY shares were down 21.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.61.

shares were down 21.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.61. Arco Platform ARCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 4.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.84 and moving down 4.1%. Trevena TRVN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.38 and moving up 0.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.38 and moving up 0.81%. SoundHound AI SOUN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Friday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.77 on Friday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Largo LGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Friday morning, moving up 3.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Friday morning, moving up 3.47%. Tattooed Chef TTCF shares fell to $3.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.47%.

shares fell to $3.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.47%. Global Business Travel GBTG shares fell to $4.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.09%.

shares fell to $4.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.09%. Arbe Robotics ARBE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%. Tritium DCFC DCFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.86%. The Oncology Institute TOI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Friday, moving down 12.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Friday, moving down 12.07%. AirSculpt Technologies AIRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.23. The stock was down 29.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.23. The stock was down 29.28% on the session. Rallybio RLYB shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday morning, moving down 18.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.86 on Friday morning, moving down 18.51%. Bitfarms BITF shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday morning, moving up 1.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday morning, moving up 1.18%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 21.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 21.6%. ACE Convergence Acq ACEV shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock traded down 1.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock traded down 1.26%. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock hit a yearly low of $0.43. The stock was down 6.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.43. The stock was down 6.08% for the day. ThredUp TDUP stock hit $0.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.47%.

stock hit $0.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.47%. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded up 5.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded up 5.98%. XWELL XWEL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. East Stone Acq ESSC shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.99 on Friday morning, moving down 29.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.99 on Friday morning, moving down 29.56%. Pyxis Oncology PYXS stock hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.38. The stock was down 2.82% for the day. Blue Apron Hldgs APRN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock traded down 29.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock traded down 29.9%. BioLine Rx BLRX shares hit a yearly low of $0.57. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.57. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 17.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 17.55%. LightPath Technologies LPTH shares fell to $0.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.88%.

shares fell to $0.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.88%. Aprea Therapeutics APRE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock traded down 16.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock traded down 16.67%. Acasti Pharma ACST shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. China Natural Resources CHNR shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session. Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.68.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.68. Vapotherm VAPO shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.58.

shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.58. AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock traded up 2.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock traded up 2.01%. PLx Pharma PLXP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 23.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 23.33% on the session. Venus Concept VERO shares moved down 4.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20, drifting down 4.06%.

shares moved down 4.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20, drifting down 4.06%. Reed's REED stock hit $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.03%.

stock hit $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.03%. NexImmune NEXI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). BIO-key Intl BKYI stock hit $1.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.37%.

stock hit $1.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.37%. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.65. The stock was up 0.01% on the session. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving up 0.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.55 and moving up 0.33%. Arcadia Biosciences RKDA shares hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 5.75% on the session. OncoSec Medical ONCS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.96 and moving down 12.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.96 and moving down 12.02%. Phio Pharma PHIO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 1.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 1.87%. Trxade Health MEDS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded up 7.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock traded up 7.19%. Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares fell to $0.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.54%.

shares fell to $0.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.54%. Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock hit $0.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.15%.

stock hit $0.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.15%. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares moved down 1.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 1.06%.

shares moved down 1.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 1.06%. Quotient QTNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 10.9%. Viveve Medical VIVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.47. Shares traded down 6.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.47. Shares traded down 6.65%. Cuentas CUEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday morning, moving down 5.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday morning, moving down 5.0%. Schmitt Industries SMIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 10.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 10.2% on the session. Energy Focus EFOI stock drifted down 4.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32.

stock drifted down 4.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

