Consumer Tech News (August 4–August 8): Earnings From Palantir, Uber, Shopify & More Amid Trump's Tariff Saga

U.S.–Russia ceasefire feelers set the backdrop as President Donald Trump’s surprise gold-bar tariff and broader trade moves met resilient tech earnings, lifting Wall Street after a jobs miss and June inflation uptick, while oil pared losses .

Reports from Washington and Moscow indicate exploratory talks on a Ukraine ceasefire that could formalize some Russian territorial gains, with a Trump–Putin summit under consideration next week.

On trade, President Donald Trump announced a surprise U.S. import tariff on gold bars, a move seen pressuring Switzerland’s refining industry; the New York futures–spot spread widened to a record $90/oz as bullion edged 0.1% higher to $3,400/oz.

On the tariff front, Trump doubled duties on Indian imports to 50%, targeting New Delhi’s purchase and resale of Russian crude.

He also confirmed a 39% tariff on Swiss imports and imposed new duties on one-kilogram gold bars, a move that could pressure Swiss gold refineries and disrupt the gold futures market.

After last week’s declines—sparked by a weaker-than-expected jobs report and a June inflation uptick—Wall Street rebounded as earnings momentum remained firm.

In commodities, oil briefly dipped below $64/bbl before paring losses, positioning to end a six-session slide.

Earnings:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR reported second-quarter revenue of $1.004 billion, beating analyst estimates of $939.71 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 14 cents per share.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER reported second-quarter revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $12.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $12.46 billion.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB reported $3.1 billion in revenue in second-quarter, up 13% year-over-year, and ahead of consensus estimates at $3.03 billion.

Shopify Inc. SHOP reported adjusted EPS of 35 cents in the second quarter, up 34.6% year over year, but missed the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents.

DoorDash, Inc. DASH reported second-quarter earnings of 65 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI reported fourth-quarter net sales of $5.76 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the third quarter and $5.4 billion in last year’s fourth quarter.

Datadog, Inc’s DDOG fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $826.76 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $790.97 million.

Block, Inc. XYZ reported second-quarter earnings of 62 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 68 cents.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD reported second-quarter earnings of 41 cents per share, which is in line with the analyst estimate.

Applovin Corporation APP reported second-quarter revenue of $1.26 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN reported second-quarter net sales of $1.303 billion, up 5.1% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Technology:

Intel Corporation INTC CEO Lip-Bu Tan has responded to calls for his resignation by President Donald Trump, asserting his loyalty to the U.S. and his commitment to the company’s success.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL has confirmed a data breach that has affected some of its customers. The breach was attributed to a hacking group known as ShinyHunters, also referred to as UNC6040.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM stock jumped following confirmation from Taiwanese officials that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is exempt from President Donald Trump’s proposed 100% tariffs on semiconductor chips.

Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives has warned that Apple Inc.’s AAPL failure to innovate in artificial intelligence could tarnish CEO Tim Cook’s legacy, as other tech giants race ahead in the AI revolution.

Artificial Intelligence:

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has introduced its latest AI chatbot, GPT-5, which it claims offers expertise at a PhD level in various fields.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT rolled out public beta testing of its new AI-powered search feature on the Truth Social platform.

The firm has partnered with Perplexity to introduce Truth Search AI in its web interface, with mobile testing on iOS and Android slated to begin soon.

Automobiles:

President Donald Trump has defended Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk amid backlash over the billionaire’s political activities.

Tesla has pulled the plug on its Dojo Supercomputer team, responsible for developing in-house AI capabilities, including self-driving chips and AI model training efforts.

Ford Motor Company F will reportedly delay plans to develop an all-electric pickup truck as well as a van to push for smaller, affordable electric vehicles amid rising competition from China.

General Motors Company GM will import LFP batteries from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited, or CATL, until its partner, Korea’s LG Energy Solutions, can ramp up domestic battery production in the U.S.

The firm has announced a partnership with Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF to develop over 5 new models amid rising competition from Chinese automakers.

