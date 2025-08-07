Google Confirms Its Salesforce Database Hacked — 'ShinyHunters' Strike Again

Google GOOGL GOOG has confirmed a data breach that has affected some of its customers. The breach was attributed to a hacking group known as ShinyHunters, also referred to as UNC6040.

Google Links SMB Data Breach To ShinyHunters Group

Google’s Threat Intelligence Group disclosed that the breach occurred in one of its Salesforce CRM database systems, which stores contact information and related notes for small and medium-sized businesses. The breach was reported in a blog post late on Tuesday.

The compromised data was largely limited to basic business information—such as names and contact details—that is mostly available publicly. Google has not disclosed the number of affected customers.

ShinyHunters, a group known for targeting large companies and their cloud-based databases, has previously targeted Salesforce cloud systems.

Google suspects the group may be setting up a data leak website — a tactic commonly used by ransomware gangs to pressure corporate victims into paying extortion demands. The group is reportedly using voice phishing tactics to deceive employees into giving them access to cloud-based Salesforce databases.

Cloud CRM Breaches Hit Firms Like Cisco, Qantas, Allianz

This breach is the latest in a series of cyberattacks targeting Salesforce cloud systems. Earlier this year, Cisco CSCO and Qantas were among the companies whose customer data was stolen in similar attacks, as reported by Bleeping Computer.

These incidents highlight the growing threat to cloud-based databases. Earlier in the year, a massive leak of over 16 billion login credentials, including those of Google, Apple AAPL and Facebook from Meta Platforms META.

Moreover, the breach at Allianz Life in July, which exposed the personal data of most of its 1.4 million American customers, financial professionals, and employees, was also linked to a cloud-based CRM system.

