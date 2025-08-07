August 7, 2025 4:35 PM 1 min read

The Trade Desk Stock Plunges After Q2 Earnings Report: Details

Zinger Key Points

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share, in line with the analyst estimate, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $694.03 million, which beat the Street estimate of $684.99 million and is up from revenue of $584.55 million from the same period last year.

The company reported that customer retention remained over 95% during the second quarter.

The Trade Desk also announced Alex Kayyal has been appointed CFO effective Aug. 21 and will replace Laura Schenkein in the role.

“Q2 was a strong quarter for The Trade Desk, with revenue growing to $694 million, up 19% year-over-year, as we continue to outpace the digital advertising market,” said Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk.

Outlook: The company expects third-quarter revenue of at least $717 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $277 million.

TTD Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, The Trade Desk stock was down 27.71% at $63.85 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Overview
