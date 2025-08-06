On Tuesday, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT rolled out public beta testing of its new AI-powered search feature on the Truth Social platform.

The firm has partnered with Perplexity to introduce Truth Search AI in its web interface, with mobile testing on iOS and Android slated to begin soon.

“We plan to robustly refine and expand our search function based on user feedback,” said Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman.

“Curiosity is the engine of change,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity.

He noted that the AI integration will deliver direct, reliable answers with transparent citations, empowering users to explore topics more deeply.

Truth Search AI joins the company’s existing brands, Truth+, the streaming service, and Truth.Fi, its FinTech arm, to strengthen the “Patriot Economy” ecosystem.

Currently appearing on the Web version of Truth Social, Truth Search AI is planned to begin public Beta testing on the Truth Social apps for iOS and Android in the near future.

On August 2, Trump Media ended the second quarter with financial assets of approximately $3.1 billion, comprised of cash and equivalents, restricted cash, trading securities, and short-term investments, posting exponential year-on-year growth of financial assets of approximately 800%.

In the second quarter, Trump Media said it achieved a key milestone by posting its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, with cash flow from operating activities totaling $2.3 million.

Price Action: DJT shares are trading lower by 0.92% to $16.24 at last check Wednesday.

