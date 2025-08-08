OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has introduced its latest AI chatbot, GPT-5, which it claims offers expertise at a PhD level in various fields.

GPT-5 Promises Smarter, Faster AI with PhD Skills

OpenAI, on Thursday, revealed GPT-5, the newest version of its AI chatbot, which the company says is “smarter, faster, and more useful” than its predecessors.

The model will be rolled out to all users from Thursday.

Co-founder and CEO, Sam Altman, described GPT-5 as a game-changer. The AI chatbot is said to possess “PhD-level” abilities in fields such as coding and writing. This launch comes amid fierce competition among tech companies to develop the most advanced AI chatbots, reported the BBC.

Altman also claimed that GPT-5 would exhibit fewer hallucinations, a phenomenon where large language models fabricate answers, and be less deceptive. The new model is being promoted to coders as a "proficient assistant,” with the ability to create software entirely and demonstrate improved reasoning capabilities.

The company’s spokesperson stated that the model is “significantly better” than its predecessors, comparing GPT-3 to a high school student and GPT-4 to a college student, while GPT-5 “really feels like talking to an expert in any topic, like a PhD-level expert.”

GPT-5 Debuts Amid $500 Billion Valuation Push

The launch of GPT-5 comes at a time when the company is reportedly exploring a secondary stock sale that could value the AI giant at $500 billion, a significant jump from its current $300 billion valuation. This move is seen as a strategy to attract new investment while allowing OpenAI employees to cash out their equity stakes.

Furthermore, OpenAI has reportedly offered $1.5 million bonuses for every employee over two years, including new hires, as part of its strategy to retain talent amid intense competition from tech titans such as Meta Platforms Inc. META and others.

The company’s aggressive moves, including the launch of GPT-5 and the introduction of two new open-weight reasoning models, GPT-OSS-120B and GPT-OSS-20B, are seen as a direct challenge to rivals like DeepSeek and Meta Platforms’ Llama.

Anthropic Blocks OpenAI, Getty Warns On GPT-5 Risks

OpenAI has recently faced challenges from other AI developers. Anthropic revoked OpenAI’s access to its API, alleging that the company violated its terms of service by using its coding tools before GPT-5’s launch.

Getty Images' Chief Product Officer, Grant Farhall, warned that GPT-5's rollout raises concerns over protecting creators and ensuring authenticity, stressing the need to examine AI training methods and compensate those whose work is used.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock