Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday. The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $12.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $12.46 billion.

Uber reported adjusted EPS of 63 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents.

Revenue from Mobility grew to $7.3 billion, up 19% Y/Y. Delivery was $4.1 billion, up 25%, and Freight was $1.3 billion, down 1% Y/Y.

Gross Bookings grew 17% Y/Y to $46.8 billion. Mobility Gross Bookings of $23.8 billion, up 16% Y/Y; Delivery Gross Bookings of $21.7 billion, up 20%; and Freight Gross Bookings of $1.3 billion, down 1% Y/Y.

Trips grew 18% Y/Y to 3.3 billion. Uber’s Monthly Active Platform Consumers reached 180 million, up 15% Y/Y.

Uber clocked an Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 billion, up 35% Y/Y, driven by Mobility. The Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 4.5%, up from 3.9% Y/Y.

As of June 30, 2025, Uber held $7.4 billion in unrestricted cash and equivalents and generated $2.5 billion in free cash flow. Additionally, Uber approved an additional $20 billion buyback authorization for common stock.

Autonomous Driving

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized that Uber’s platform strategy is delivering results, with record user engagement, trip frequency, and profitability across both Mobility and Delivery segments. He highlighted that Uber is just beginning to tap into the platform’s full potential, now partnering with 20 autonomous vehicle companies worldwide including Waymo, Apollo Go.

Khosrowshahi told CNBC’s Squawk Box that Uber hasn’t seen signs of consumer weakness, describing current demand as stable—an encouraging trend for the company.

Khosrowshahi also highlighted several new initiatives, including the launch of Senior Accounts with simplified app features, and a U.S. pilot that allows women riders and drivers to opt out of being paired with men when possible. Internationally, Uber Eats is outperforming ride-hailing in some markets, and the company is pushing for more cross-platform engagement to fuel growth.

Uber’s robotaxi collaboration with Waymo went live in Austin earlier this year, ahead of Tesla’s TSLA autonomous launch.

Khosrowshahi welcomed Tesla’s cautious entry into the market, saying competition will ultimately lead to safer streets—a goal Uber aims to play a key role in.

Outlook

Uber expects fiscal third-quarter 2025 gross bookings of $48.25 billion-$49.25 billion (implying 17%-21% growth) and adjusted EBITDA of $2.19 billion-$2.29 billion (signifying 30%-36% growth).

Price Action: UBER stock is down 2.47% at $87.18 at the last check Wednesday.

